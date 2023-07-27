Discover your dream Career
Fintech

The London fintech hiring JPMorgan & Santander alumni

by Alex McMurray
27 July 2023
Since London based digibank Starling Bank split with Anne Boden (as CEO at least), it's wasted no time in bringing in a number of senior people across different departments such as risk, compliance and technology. While there are a few outliers, many of them have backgrounds in finance.

One of the most recent joiners, arriving this week, is small and medium enterprises (SME) collections strategy lead Anusha Price, who was most recently a director at government owned development bank, the British Business Bank. Her background is in law, having joined the bank as a solicitor from real estate focused law firm Walker Morris, where she was a senior associate.

There was an influx of hires from banks right at the start of July. Senior lending growth lead Daniel Sollers joined after over nine years at Spanish bank Santander, where he was most recently a credit risk manager. It also hired head of compliance advice Veronica John from retail bank Cynergy Bank and economic crime officer Rory Hearson, who previously worked in compliance for JPMorgan's global wealth management team.

Technology hiring has come from outside the finance sphere, however. Technology operations team lead Adam Turton has spent most of his career in retail technology operations, both for Selfridges and Apple. It has also hired financial crime data scientist Tom Bennett from big four firm KPMG.

The emphasis on so many senior hires is interesting given that acting CEO John Mountain (formerly Starling's COO) is only in an interim role. When Anne Boden's permanent replacement is finally determined, it will be interesting to see if this kind of hiring will continue.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
