Fintech

Who is Starling Bank hiring for its new Manchester office?

by Alex McMurray
31 August 2023
2 minute read
London-based digibank Starling Bank might be in the midst of a big executive reshuffle, but that doesn't mean it's afraid to grow. It announced the location of its new Manchester office back in March with the intention to create around 1000 jobs in the area. While it's a long way from 1000 people in the office, it's still been making a few big hires.

Starling have continued to bring in people with finance backgrounds, with Santander being a well of talent that it's revisited. It hired business banking specialists Ben Cuthbertson and Janine Jesse, who spent two and a half and eleven years at the Spanish bank, respectively. It's also hired from Standard Chartered, bringing in financial crimes specialist Matthew Omafe as an anti-money-laundering investigator.

Engineering hiring has been slightly lighter. The most senior hire in Manchester, Ross Harper, has held engineering leadership roles at the BBC, Booking.com, and Deliveroo. The main source of tech talent so far, however, has been eCommerce company THG; software engineers Jonathan Craggs and Haaris Baig, and data analyst Charlie Ambler, have all moved from THG to the digibank. 

Starling is still looking to hire there, with 14 roles currently open at the office. More than half of these are technology jobs, mainly focused on app development and tech support. 

Alex McMurray
