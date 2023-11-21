The hedge funds hiring graduates and interns

So, you want to work in finance.

You’re obviously too good to work in investment banking (Goldman Sachs acceptance rate: 1.27%) or private equity (Blackstone acceptance rate: 0.27%). Cool. To each their own – people don’t stick around awfully long in either of those careers. They make plenty of money, but they burn out for a reason.

Instead, you’ve chosen hedge funds. Is that the best idea? It’s hard to say. Hedge funds hire overwhelmingly from banks sales and trading schemes, and few run their own graduate training schemes for people just leaving university. However, hedge fund graduate jobs and internships do exist (you’re about to get a list of them), but expect them to be ferociously competitive. Good luck.

(Just a heads-up though – most of the biggest hedge funds do hire interns, but not all do. Bridgewater Associates, for instance, is the biggest hedge fund in the world, and doesn’t offer an internship scheme. A number of internships (most notably Man Group’s 😢) are closed for 2024 already.)

Let’s get stuck in.

AQR Capital Management

What is it? A quant hedge fund. AKA a quant fund.

Tell me more. A ten-week program in Greenwich, Connecticut on the “Quanta Academy” curriculum in various departments: business development, operations, portfolio implementation, research, risk, and trading.

Tell me less. Here you go.

When do I apply? Right now – roles are open. Use the link above.

Balyasny Asset Management

What is it? A multi-strategy fund.

Tell me more. 8-12 week long internships in whatever you could possibly imagine, from quantitative research and macro economics and data intelligence. Portfolio construction, too.

Tell me less. Here you go.

When do I apply? Right now – roles are open. Use the link above.

Brevan Howard Asset Management

What is it? A multi-strategy fund.

Tell me more. A six-week program in numerous topics related to finance, including macroeconomics, FX, Digital Assets, Interest Rate Derivatives, Risk Management, and Python. Good stuff.

Tell me less. Here you go.

When do I apply? Right now – roles are open. Use the link above.

Capula Investment Management

What is it? A quant fund.

Tell me more. A ten-week program running from June to August – mostly in London, although opportunities also exist in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo. It’s a trading and research internship, so expect… Well, trading and research.

Tell me less. Here you go.

When do I apply? Right now – roles are open. Use the link above. The deadline seems to be the 31st of December.

Citadel

What is it? A multi-strategy fund.

Tell me more. Everything you could possibly want or imagine. Trading internships, research internships, engineering internships. Risk and operations internships. No interning internships, though, for what it’s worth.

Tell me less. Here you go.

When do I apply? Right now – roles are open. Use the link above.

D.E. Shaw Group

What is it? A quant fund.

Tell me more. Lots of things yet again. Trading/analyst internships in London, “generalist” internships in New York, investor relations in Singapore. Strategy in Hong Kong.

Tell me less. Here you go.

When do I apply? Right now – roles are open. Use the link above.

Marshall Wace

What is it? A multi-strategy fund.

Tell me more. Currently open are 8-week technology internships in London, New York, Singapore, and Hong Kong. What goes on varies slightly by location, but the general idea is that you’ll work on and submit a project idea to the tech team, who will help you build it.

Tell me less. Here you go.

When do I apply? Right now – roles are open. Use the link above.

Millennium Management

What is it? A multi-strategy fund.

Tell me more. A huge number of ten-week internships are available for technology and “core infrastructure”, which includes compliance, operations, finance, human resources, execution services, and risk.

Tell me less. Here you go.

When do I apply? Right now – roles are open. Use the link above. The deadline for all internships seems to be the 29th of December.

Point72 Asset Management

What is it? A multi-strategy fund.

Tell me more. More internships than you could possibly imagine. Market intelligence in Tokyo, operations in Hong Kong, regulatory reporting in Singapore. Compliance in Stamford and quantitative research in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Paris, among many, many others.

Tell me less. Here you go.

When do I apply? Right now – roles are open.

Rokos Capital Management

What is it? A multi-strategy fund.

Tell me more. Currently open are two graduate programs in trading operations and software development.

Tell me less. Here you go.

When do I apply? RIGHT NOW – APPLICATIONS CLOSE TODAY!

Schonfeld

What is it? A multi-strategy fund.

Tell me more. A lot of things are still open at Schonfeld for 2024, ranging from investment analyst to operations to cybersecurity positions. Locations include New York, London, and Hong Kong. There’s also a venture capital internship open too.

Tell me less. Here you go.

When do I apply? Right now – roles are open.

Two Sigma

What is it? A multi-strategy fund.

Tell me more. Only three internships open – software engineering in London and New York, as well as quantitative research (although that’s only open in New York).

Tell me less. Here you go.

When do I apply? Right now – roles are open.

Verition Fund Management

What is it? A multi-strategy fund.

Tell me more. A whole host of internships open are open at Verition, including in accounting and investing, operations, risk management, technology, and treasury. Almost all are open in both London and New York.

Tell me less. Here you go.

When do I apply? Right now – roles are open.

