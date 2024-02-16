Hong Kong bankers are the world's least healthy

If you want to be mentally and physically healthy in financial services, it matters where you’re based.

Our 2024 lifestyle survey had over 1,000 respondents from every continent in the world (except Antarctica). We asked all our respondents how they rate their physical and mental health on a scale of 1 to 10 – and cut our date to analyze which of the world’s financial centers feel healthiest.

It's Hongkongers that feel worst-off, by quite some margin. Singapore-based respondents said they felt considerably better off than those in Hong Kong.

Although Hong Kong bankers reported very low scores for both mental and physical health, it was their mental health scores that were most significantly below average. One Hong Kong middle office director at BNP Paribas bemoaned a “lack of job satisfaction, not the right challenges, big pressure, and a lot of uncertainty for the future”, giving his mental health a score of four. Many of his friends have left the city, and he was making an eye for the exit, too.

By comparison, one Singaporean VP said he likes his condo, the travel opportunities, and that he can “eat out and party whenever I want to. The whole picture is just right.”

A separate Singaporean (an MD) said that the city is “safe, secure and provides benefits to working professionals.” He also noted that his family “live in a region of the world that has no conflict and where the lifestyle for hardworking professionals is good.” He ranked both his mental and physical health scores as a 10 out of 10.

Two locations ranked better than the rest: Canada and Australia. Our Australian respondents reported the highest physical health scores (6.86) and the second-highest mental health scores (7.0). Canadians didn’t have particularly good physical health scores but reported the highest mental health scores.

Among the world’s major financial centers, it was Continental Europe and the USA that had the healthiest bankers. Whilst the former might not be surprising, the latter probably should be. European labor laws are well known for their sweeping protections of worker’s rights, and European bankers are often “made fun” of for simply not responding to emails received during vacations.

