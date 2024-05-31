HSBC hires an ex-Goldman Sachs and Citi MD for its tech transformation

HSBC has been investing in its technology. In its Q1 2024 results, the British bank said a 7% year-on-year rise in operating expenses was, among other things, "primarily due to continued investment in technology." Its latest hire set to streamline those processes joins from Citi, after spending multiple decades working in US banks.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Sophie Taylor joins HSBC as its global head of operations and strategic delivery for technology. Her most recent role at Citi was a managing director and global head of markets operations. She spent six and a half years at Citi, joining as an MD in operations for global prime, futures and delta one.

The bulk of Taylor's career was spent at Goldman Sachs, which she joined as a graduate in 2003. She worked her way up to VP in London, before having stints in both New York and Bengaluru. She made MD in the latter, then returned to Goldman's London office to become EMEA head of securities trade management and global head of securities settlements.

Taylor joins at a time of great change for HSBC, as CEO Noel Quinn is on the way out. Bloomberg reports that a successor is expected to be confirmed by July.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)