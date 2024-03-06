Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Jump trading's London head said to join a quant hedge fund

by Sarah Butcher
7 hours ago
2 minute read
Jump trading's London head said to join a quant hedge fund

Jump Trading, the electronic trading firm, is understood to have lost the head of its London office to a quantitative hedge fund.

Pierre Lafitte, a quantitative trader and team leader in Jump's London office, is understood to have left for Qube Research and Technologies. Multiple sources confirmed the move, but neither Lafitte nor Jump nor Qube responded to a request to comment.

Lafitte spent nearly 12 years at Jump after joining from BNP Paribas in 2012. He's a graduate of France's École Polytechnique.

Lafitte's London office exit follows that of Peter Deaner, the COO of Jump Trading Europe. Business Insider reported last year that Deaner was planning to leave in the first quarter of 2024. 

The exits follow but may not be related to a court case last year in which Damien Couture, a French quant trader hired by Jump on £1m guaranteed bonus in 2015 said he was being unfairly prevented by joining hedge fund Verition by Jump's two year non-compete. 

Now Lafitte is joining a hedge fund too. It may be a while before he's allowed to arrive.

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.) 

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
A star 27-year-old hedge fund manager wants some more quants in London

A star 27-year-old hedge fund manager wants some more quants in London

"I worked 80 hour weeks to deliver a platform for a hedge fund. Then they fired me"

"I worked 80 hour weeks to deliver a platform for a hedge fund. Then they fired me"

JPMorgan's new "young" investment bank head is inordinately popular

JPMorgan's new "young" investment bank head is inordinately popular

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

World's wittiest quant advises how to get a hedge fund job

World's wittiest quant advises how to get a hedge fund job

Top Articles
Banks are still hiring Stripe, Monzo and other fintech alumni as MDs in 2024

Banks are still hiring Stripe, Monzo and other fintech alumni as MDs in 2024

ex-Credit Suisse DCM chief shows up at Spanish bank that isn't Santander

ex-Credit Suisse DCM chief shows up at Spanish bank that isn't Santander

Hedge fund Balyasny Asset Management announced three new partners. Two are in commodities

Hedge fund Balyasny Asset Management announced three new partners. Two are in commodities

BNP Paribas: The best bank to work for if you want to fight climate change?

BNP Paribas: The best bank to work for if you want to fight climate change?

Citadel Securities' global head of index arbitrage also joining quant hedge fund Qube

Citadel Securities' global head of index arbitrage also joining quant hedge fund Qube

Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Research Engineer (Python) - Hybrid- Tech-Driven Quant Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Developer- Hedge Fund trading team
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Analyst - Systematic Hedge Fund- Python | C# | SQL | Machine Learning
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Deutsche Bank
Analyst- Trader
Deutsche Bank
Hong Kong

Related articles

Citadel Securities' global head of index arbitrage also joining quant hedge fund Qube
Tech

Citadel Securities' global head of index arbitrage also joining quant hedge fund Qube

6 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi tech pay in 2024: salaries and bonuses by city and seniority
Tech

Citi tech pay in 2024: salaries and bonuses by city and seniority

6 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The HFT Python trading competition liked by Jane Street and others is back
Tech

The HFT Python trading competition liked by Jane Street and others is back

5 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi offering $300k salaries for new Generative AI team in New York
Tech

Citi offering $300k salaries for new Generative AI team in New York

5 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.