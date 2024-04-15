Robinhood has filled its London office ahead of its UK launch

Fintech stalwart Robinhood is branching out beyond its US base in 2024 as it expands into the UK. At the 2024 Innovate Finance Global Summit, Robinhood UK president Jordan Sinclair has provided an update on the firm's progress.

"Last year, this summer, I got started with an office of just me," Sinclair said. "Now we've gotten a full office." Robinhood is taking its time to understand the customer base more fully; Sinclair says, when expanding, you "can't just take the product, drop it and say ‘hey, hope you love it.’"

Sinclair, who was once a strategy director at Barclays, didn't expound upon how many people Robinhood actually has in the UK. Robinhood's office is in 70 St Mary Axe where currently listed office suites seat between 16 and 26 people, but publicly available information suggests there might be around 10 of them. These include Erle Salujõe, an operations lead who previously worked for Stripe and Wise.

The advantage of the UK specifically for Sinclair is that the UK market "kind of looks like the US did ten years ago" when Robinhood launched. It also necessitates a need for innovation; 24/5 trading is a key initiative for Sinclair in the future.

As for the culture in Robinhood's UK office, Sinclair says he's a big fan of "focus" and that it's important not to "spread your teams across too many things at once."

