Singapore fintech hires Stripe alum to replace an executive leaving for a VC

Fintechs often neglected their finance divisions in the past (when being profitable didn't matter), but Frank Stevenaar is proof that you can leverage a finance job in fintech for something bigger. He spent the last three and a half years at Singapore fintech Funding Societies as CFO. He left last month to join venture capital firm Antler as its CFO.

Antler is a new breed of VC that specializes in early-stage investing. It has circa 2,000 employees and $500m in assets under management. Bjarne Abrahamsen, Stevenaar's predecessor as CFO, has shifted into a co-COO role alongside founder Vegard Medbø.

Stevenaar's replacement at Funding Societies is Junxiong Ho, CFO of Singaporean payments firm Brankas. Ho worked at Brankas remotely for just 15 months, and was previously CFO of a separate Singapore fintech, challenger bank BigPay. He's also spent three years at Stripe, working in the global finance and strategy team.

Growth for Singapore fintechs can be slow. Funding Societies' CEO Kelvin Teo has said startups in Singapore are all about playing the "long game." However, it has 80 open roles, including internships and graduate opportunities. It recently hired senior product manager, Yogash Parthasarathy, who joined in March, having previously been at both Grab and GXS Bank.

