Advice

How to manage your career in financial services and tech virtual career event

by eFinancialCareers
28 July 2023
How to manage your career in financial services and tech virtual career event

As financial institutions push ahead with digital transformation plans, requiring them to invest more in technology, they are also facing a chronic shortage of tech candidates that threatens to stifle their ambitions. Recruitment agencies in the finance sector are looking for tech talent to fill out these job vacancies within big tech firms, startups, and companies across a range of other sectors.

To help recruiters in the UK region stay ahead of the game in this challenging job market, eFinancialCareers held a Virtual Career Event on June 15, How to manage your career in financial services and tech, that provided recruiters with unique access to hundreds of tech professionals at the pre-application stage.

Full version of this report can be found here 

Browse our next virtual careers events.

AUTHOReFinancialCareers
