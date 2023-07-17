"I lost my banking job and recruiters think I was a poor performer"

I have lost my job as an analyst at a top European bank and I need advice on how to find a new one.

I was one of the best performers in my team and always received excellent reviews. I wasn't laid off because of my personal performance but because of firm-wide cuts to my business area, which had been performing badly. Other analysts and senior bankers were laid off at the same time.

Best comment picked by the author Make sure you can clearly articulate the circumstances surrounding your redundancy. Be able to clearly talk about how many other people were impacted as part of the same round; what (in your opinion) the reasons were behind the business area 'performing badly'; specific evidence (performance reviews etc.) of your personal calibre. Also, make sure you can quickly name-drop a senior reference from your previous employer who would back up your claim to prove you're not hiding anything...

Despite this, recruiters insist that I must have been cut because I was an underperformer. I'm finding it very difficult to get interviews and when I do get interviews I am always questioned on this point even though I was assured by the bank that I was a strong performer when they let me go.

Does anyone have any advice on how to deal with this? I'm in a bad position psychologically as a result of what's happened, and really need a new job soon if I'm to pay my rent. Can anyone help by adding comments below this article?

James Barron is a pseudonym

