The other German bank quietly making some big hires

by Sarah Butcher
17 July 2023
Everyone knows that Fabrizio Campelli is whipping Deutsche Bank into some semi-frothy hiring behaviour this year; fewer are aware that a German Landesbank is lurking on the sidelines.  

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg isn't known for its investment banking activities - it's more of state backed lender for other banks in the German regions of Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony, none of which are known as international finance hubs. However, it has aspirations and this is what matters. 

While Unicredit focuses more on Italy and Commerzbank reconsiders its strategy, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg is quietly adding staff. Its most recent addition, Daniel Wrobel is a former Barclays managing director who joins from Wells Fargo in Frankfurt, where he was head of EMEA cross asset solution sales. Wrobel joins Landesbank Baden-Württemberg as head of the bank's financial institutions and corporates division, starting September 2023.

Wrobel declined to comment for this article, but his arrival is understood to have been orchestrated by Dr Christian Ricken, the head of markets at Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, who joined in 2017 after a career at Deutsche Bank and McKinsey & Co.

Other hires this year include Hansjörg Rommel in debt capital markets and Evelyn Dettling in fixed income sales. It's not exactly on a par with Deutsche Bank's 50 senior recruits, but it's a step in the right direction.

In its results presentation at the end of last year, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg said it planned to strengthen its corporate finance business and to expand in Asia.

Most of its staff are in Stuttgart, but Wrobel may be joining in Frankfurt. 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
