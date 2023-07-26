Goldman Sachs hires ex-submarine officer for its research team

Some people excel under pressure from time or budgetary constraints. Others excel under literal pressure, measured in kilopascals. A rare few excel under both – such as Roger Ashworth, newly joined Goldman Sachs managing director (MD).

Ashworth was at Citi for 10 years before joining Goldman, working in the non-agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities) research team, most recently as an MD. He’ll also be one at Goldman too, working in the securitized products research team.

More interestingly, Ashworth started his career in the US Navy, working as an officer on the USS Memphis, a Los Angeles-class submarine. He joined the navy after graduating the United States Naval Academy – and, after five years, left to get an MBA (and trade mortgage-backed securities for Merrill Lynch after that).

Armed forces veterans are popular hires in banking, often receiving special insight days and other events as a pathway into the bank. The reasons are quite obvious; if you can receive, and perfectly execute, orders 200m below sea level and under 20 times atmospheric pressure, you can probably do it very well in an office at sea level, too.

