Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Rothschild is hiring whilst it's firing

by Zeno Toulon
11 July 2023
Rothschild is hiring whilst it's firing

Rothschild might be in the middle of a job cuts regimen, but that doesn’t mean it can’t take advantage of some pretty sweet deals popping up on the (jobs) market.

Eva Maria Wiecko joined this month from Goldman Sachs. She was at Goldman for 14 years, working across London and Frankfurt, and left as an MD (class of 2020). She is now Rothschild’s head of equity market solutions in Germany and Austria, based out of Frankfurt.

Rothschild has also ingested Jose Benito, a nine-year veteran of Jefferies. Benito left the bank as an SVP in the technology investment banking team, he’s taken a promotion and is now a director for Rothschild’s team. Benito was based in London for Jefferies and will continue to be in the city for Rothschild.

Rothschild adding relatively senior staff to its teams might not come as much of a surprise. As we’ve noted before, the bank’s cuts seem to be falling exclusively on juniors – from analyst to assistant director levels – in some cases up to 10% of a given team.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
