1
Financial

Citi’s top risk guy in Singapore just joined HSBC

by Zeno Toulon
24 July 2023
2 minute read
Citi's top risk guy in Singapore just joined HSBC

If you thought a Managing Director (MD) self-describing as a “#proudcitibanker” and a “blueblood” in honor of the company colors would stick around forever, you might be mistaken. Because they leave too, apparently.

Manu Shinghal is the MD that left. He joined HSBC earlier this month in Singapore as an MD with the wealth and personal banking risk team, leaving Citi (hence the hashtag above) in his wake.

Over a very active 18 years with Citi, Shinghal served as the risk management country officer for the bank’s presence in three different counties – the Philippines (where he spent five years as a director), Malaysia (where he spent three years as an MD), and Singapore itself (where he spent eight as an SVP and MD). He even spent a year and a bit in Australia, although only as a VP.

The reason Shinghal has left isn’t clear yet, but he might have been better off moving to Hong Kong. Mid-career bankers might be better off in Singapore, but the big money is in Hong Kong. There’s also big salary increases on the table – over 30% salary bumps – for professionals that move into the city for a job, we’ve found.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
1 comments
  • RC
    RC56
    26 July 2023

    This dude can be replaced as quickly as he was able to shed his hashtag-love-citi garbage. He ain't no big fish, believe me. There's a lot like him in the swamp he came from.

