JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are both building new UX teams

by Alex McMurray
27 July 2023
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are both building new UX teams

In such giant organizations as investment banks, consisting of various different teams, technology can sometimes be a bit of a mess. User interface (UI) has been a big point of contention, with banks often hiring external fintechs for help, but when it comes to user experience (UX), both JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are looking to keep things in house.

JPMorgan's UX efforts are focused on a data platform called Infinite AI (separate from their other new data platform, Fusion). A recent digital UX designer listing for the bank says the new hire will be part of a "brand new and highly visible initiative" creating "visually compelling web interfaces" for the platform. Product development for Infinite AI is being led by executive director Austin Osborne, who joined from software design consultancy AiQ last May.

A week ago, Morgan Stanley also began hiring for a new team within its investment management division, but is more tech focused at the moment, recruiting a senior software engineer. They will be working on a cloud based platform integrating operational functions across a variety of teams. The foundation of the platform will be "thoughtfully designed user experience and flexible backend architecture." The role is based in Seattle, home to Morgan Stanley's head of cloud engineering Todd Hrycenko.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
