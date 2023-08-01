Discover your dream Career
Morgan Stanley's ex-head of macro trading didn't stay long at Millennium

by Sarah Butcher
1 August 2023
Morgan Stanley's ex-head of macro trading didn't stay long at Millennium

Andrew Millward is a pretty good macro trader. After graduating from the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford, he spent 11.5 years at JPMorgan and then a similar amount of time at Morgan Stanley. At the latter, he was both a managing director and the EMEA head of macro trading.

Then, hedge fund Millennium came calling. Millward joined Millennium in December 2021 according to the FCA Register. 15 months later, in March 2023, he quietly left again.

Millward didn't respond to questions about his unexpected disappearance, and Millennium declined to comment. It's possible that he's joined an alternative hedge fund and is on gardening leave, or that he simply wanted to do something else.

Multi-strategy hedge funds, Millennium included, are known for hiring portfolio managers on gigantic packages but churning through people that don't perform.  Headcount at Millennium increased 21% last year as the fund added top people from across the market. Hiring has continued in 2023 with the likes of Jon Desler, the former co-head of flow rates trading for Europe in EMEA. With luck, he will stay longer than Millward. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
