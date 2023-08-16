Coinbase wants remote UK structurers to relocate to Singapore

Do you want a remote job with Coinbase? If so, you might need to be ready to move to Singapore.

Coinbase is currently advertising a remote UK structuring job in its Coinbase Risk Solutions (CRS) business. But the job may not be entirely what it seems. It's remote - in Singapore.

CRS trades for institutional clients. It was formed by Coinbase as a response to accusations of proprietary trading by the Wall Street Journal last September. Though the team is global, it's managed from Singapore, which is why it wants 'remote' senior hires to move there.

Coinbase is hiring multiple senior structurers for CRS. It describes the team as "rapidly expanding" and is looking for hires to "chart [its] path." Although the team is based in Singapore, it operates during US hours. It's not fully clarified what 'US hours' are, but the country is 12 hours ahead of New York, which implies you might be working in the middle of the night. 🤔

Although the CRS structurers are in Singapore, the CRS traders are in the US. Coinbase is looking for a senior quantitative trader on a potential salary of $230k. The listing requires fluency in Python.

Although a number of fintechs, particularly those involved in trading, are bringing staff back to the office around four days per week, Coinbase's trading team takes a slightly lighter approach, requesting just "2/3 days in the New York office" per week. As for the structurers, they'll be working fully remotely, albeit overseas.

