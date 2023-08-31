UBS to discard 90% of Credit Suisse tech. Are engineers safe?

If you worked in technology for Credit Suisse and are now working in technology for UBS, today’s UBS results include some nuggets of what looks to be very bad news.

Speaking in the investor call accompanying the results announcement, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said Credit Suisse technology is being heavily pruned.

"Of Credit Suisse's 3,000 plus IT applications, only around 300 will be integrated into UBS infrastructure," declared Ermotti. There was no elaboration on which applications UBS will keep, but the 90% being cut will presumably include most applications relating to Credit Suisse’s global markets business, which is bearing the brunt of UBS’s cuts in the investment bank.

The cuts are parts of Ermotti’s plan to take out $10bn in expenses from both banks and to squeeze UBS’s 88% cost ratio back to 70% by 2026.

There are reasons to be positive as a Credit Suisse engineer, though. Firstly, UBS has indicated it values the tech stack by retaining Joanne Hannaford, Credit Suisse's chief technology and operations officer, who was a Goldman Sachs partner before joining in January 2022. Secondly, while the app decommissioning sounds bad at face value, most of the major banks like JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank have been decommissioning applications en masse in the past year without each seeing a noticeable impact on their technology headcounts. UBS itself even raved about its 600 decommissioned applications earlier this year.

UBS doesn't want its technology function to stagnate from the cuts. "We’re going to grow our business, we’re going to invest in technology," said UBS CFO Todd Tuckner, also today.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)