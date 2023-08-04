Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

by Alex McMurray
4 August 2023
3 minute read
The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

The culture clash between crypto and traditional finance appears to be diminishing as crypto firms face the harsh light of day. Senior bankers have been moving to crypto for some time now, as have banks been building teams in the crypto space. One former HSBC MD who is bringing TradFi experience to the industry is the bank's former Americas head of FX, Paul Mischenko, who recently joined Singaporean web3 infrastructure fintech RockX as its head of Americas. 

Mischenko left HSBC in 2018 to found a prop trading firm in digital assets, MK4 capital. He's the first US based member of RockX's team, but he won't be the last. He tells us that he expects to "add several seasoned individuals" in the next year, with the potential for more junior staff in the future.

After long years in banking, Mishchenko has a history of cultivating junior talent. "Some of the other groups would push them into admin, but for us, they traded," he says. At HSBC, his juniors would be "formulating ideas, taking paper positions, learning how to manage risk" on the trading side and "listening in on sales calls and also meeting with clients" on the sales side."You learn by doing," he says.

While banks like their salespeople and traders in the office, Mischenko is a bit more loose. "I don't think we're ever going back to an 100% office environment, from a cost, and WLB perspective," he says. And yet he adds that a fully remote environment isn't ideal for entry-level hires. "They need a space where they can be immersed and learn from their mentors," he says. "It’s much easier when you’re able to interact with them on a personal level rather than just over zoom." This appears the new consensus in crypto as many firms with TradFi roots are bringing staff into their offices.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Principle Partners
Investment Analyst - Equities
Principle Partners
Hong Kong
Barclays
Director - Global Markets
Barclays
Singapore
Allegis Global Solutions
Regulatory Reporting BA
Allegis Global Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Top Articles
The last place to earn $100m in finance

The last place to earn $100m in finance

Convertible traders are leaving Citi for hedge funds

Convertible traders are leaving Citi for hedge funds

Ex-Blackrock associate takes top Hong Kong crypto job

Ex-Blackrock associate takes top Hong Kong crypto job

An ex-Goldman Quant MD is leading AI at a fast rising fintech

An ex-Goldman Quant MD is leading AI at a fast rising fintech

Morgan Stanley's hottest tech team spends 2 days in the office

Morgan Stanley's hottest tech team spends 2 days in the office

Related articles

Ex-Blackrock associate takes top Hong Kong crypto job
Fintech

Ex-Blackrock associate takes top Hong Kong crypto job

8 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
An ex-Goldman Quant MD is leading AI at a fast rising fintech
Fintech

An ex-Goldman Quant MD is leading AI at a fast rising fintech

8 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi sales lead leaves after 17 years for London fintech
Fintech

Citi sales lead leaves after 17 years for London fintech

8 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The best paying fintechs with fully remote job openings
Fintech

The best paying fintechs with fully remote job openings

7 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.