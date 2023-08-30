Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

SocGen bulks up its sales and trading team in NY and London

by Zeno Toulon
30 August 2023
2 minute read
SocGen bulks up its sales and trading team in NY and London

Société Générale’s investment bank might have the air of a bank on the precipice of some pretty radical change (you can thank new CEO Slawomir Krupa) but that doesn’t seem to be scaring bankers away from joining – and across two continents, no less.

Sean Rivas joined the bank in New York on Monday as a director in the LATAM trading team. He joined SocGen from Standard Chartered, where he had spent nearly four years, and where he had been a director in the emerging markets trading team.

Also joining on Monday, across the Atlantic in London, was Andrea Picchio. Picchio was a Deutsche Bank veteran, having spent nearly two decades at the bank, and left as a managing director – a title he kept at SocGen, where he is the bank’s head of global market sales for Italy.

SocGen is a pretty tense place to be right now. The new CEO, Krupa, is an  investment banker who’s been place at the helm by the board to put the SocGen house in order. What that’ll look like will be revealed sometime in the autumn, but Reuters said it’ll involve “cutting costs and addressing trading risks.”

Even with the axman looming, big bankers do seem to be interested in joining SocGen – and, oddly, Rivas isn’t the only one from Standard Chartered in New York.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Barclays
Quantitative Analyst
Barclays
New York, United States
Top Articles
Ex-Finance developers mock McKinsey's monitoring metrics

Ex-Finance developers mock McKinsey's monitoring metrics

Dress for the heat when you work in finance: a personal stylist's guide

Dress for the heat when you work in finance: a personal stylist's guide

Credit Suisse's unwanted researchers resurface while UBS hires externally

Credit Suisse's unwanted researchers resurface while UBS hires externally

Is Adyen the new Revolut?

Is Adyen the new Revolut?

Goldman Sachs' new job cuts may hit mediocre MDs hardest

Goldman Sachs' new job cuts may hit mediocre MDs hardest

Related articles

Credit Suisse's unwanted researchers resurface while UBS hires externally
Financial

Credit Suisse's unwanted researchers resurface while UBS hires externally

8 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs' new job cuts may hit mediocre MDs hardest
Financial

Goldman Sachs' new job cuts may hit mediocre MDs hardest

8 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Credit Suisse European CLO chief jumps ship for SocGen
Financial

Credit Suisse European CLO chief jumps ship for SocGen

8 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: The end of gardening leave as we know it? 34-year-old fund manager elated after primal vacation
Financial

Morning Coffee: The end of gardening leave as we know it? 34-year-old fund manager elated after primal vacation

8 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.