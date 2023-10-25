Students waiting for bank's video interviews told places already filled

If you're delaying applying for banks' graduate programs and internships until the mood takes you, then be warned. One student who applied to UBS and who was waiting for a Hirevue interview this week has been informed that the role no longer exists.

According to a memo seen by eFinancialCareers, there's been an 'unexpected change' to the UBS 2024 off-cycle internship in asset management and Hirevue invitations that have already been issued no longer apply.

UBS declined to comment on the memo, but it's understood that no graduate programs at the Swiss bank have been cancelled as it digests Credit Suisse. The implication is that the program is full with early applicants.

In July, Credit Suisse's summer interns were informed that they needed to reapply to UBS if they wanted a job after graduation. It's not clear how many were successful.

Photo by Victor Rodriguez on Unsplash