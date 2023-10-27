Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Starling Bank founder rejoins his (other) fintech after resigning

by Alex McMurray
27 October 2023
Starling Bank founder rejoins his (other) fintech after resigning

At the beginning of 2023, Robinhood was going to acquire crypto banking fintech Ziglu. That fell through, and Ziglu's founder and then-CEO Mark Hipperson left the company. The former Starling Bank co-founder-cum-CTO wasn't away for long, though: he has now announced the end of his "sabbatical."

Hipperson's not returning as CEO, but as executive chairman. The CEO role is still shared by Mark Jenkinson, former partner at tech consultancy Capco, and Kevin Hanley, former head of innovation at Natwest. 

Several other Ziglu senior execs have left within the past year but have gone on to other things. Chief risk and legal officer James Sullivan left for crypto exchange Bitstamp in May. CTO Matthew Huxtable left in february and is currently a staff platform engineer at healthtech firm Doccla.

Ziglu is now in growth mode, according to Hipperson, though there are no openings available at the fintech at present. He does claim the company had a "successful Q2 fundraise" but did not provide any further details.

Hipperson isn't the only Starling Bank founder to step away from a CEO position this year. Anne Boden left the London digibank in May, and it has yet to appoint a permanent successor. 

Alex McMurray
