Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Big Goldman Sachs pay increases coming to London & NY after cuts

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
3 minute read
Big Goldman Sachs pay increases coming to London & NY after cuts

Goldman Sachs bonuses could be pretty good this year. Reuters reported last week that the firm is considering paying higher bonuses to retain star traders and dealmakers in 2023 and newly released accounts for its UK-based and US-based businesses seem to confirm this.

At Goldman Sachs International, which includes Goldman's London based sales and trading and investment banking businesses, spending on pay per head for 2023 was up 37% year-on-year in the first nine months, to $492k (£392k). 

At Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Subsidiaries, which includes Goldman's primary lending entity and its transaction banking arm, spending on pay is up 49% this year to $355k.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The implication is that the bonus round may be pretty good, even though the firm as a whole has made some big writedowns, even though Goldman's return on tangible equity is down to 7.6% and even though net earnings for the first nine months at the entirety of Goldman Sachs are down by over a third. 

Pay increases at the two subsidiaries follow headcount cuts. At Goldman Sachs International, headcount was down 14% or just over 600 people in September '23 vs. September '22. However, Goldman actually added 80 people in London between June and September, likely as a result of graduate hires. At Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Subsidiaries, headcount was down 14% year-on-year. 

Both entities are doing ok in terms of net profits in 2023. Profits at Goldman Sachs International are up 4% this year. At Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Subsidiaries they've nearly doubled.

Last year, Goldman Sachs contemplated cutting pay for its traders, but was forced to reverse that decision after objections from heads of the business. This year, it needs to pay people while Citadel Securities, Citadel, Millennium and other hedge funds eye up its staff. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investment Analyst, Public Equities, Investment Firm, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Portfolio Associate, Leading Private Equity Fund, London, UK
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Analyst/Associate - Direct Lending Portfolio Management
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Blackbrook Partners
Associate Growth Debt
Blackbrook Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Citigroup MD says relationship with colleague left her with PTSD

Citigroup MD says relationship with colleague left her with PTSD

Big Goldman Sachs pay increases coming to London & NY after cuts

Big Goldman Sachs pay increases coming to London & NY after cuts

UBS is still adding straggling Credit Suisse MDs

UBS is still adding straggling Credit Suisse MDs

Where the generative AI jobs are in banking (try Citi)

Where the generative AI jobs are in banking (try Citi)

Morning Coffee: Citi comes for 45 year-old trading MDs in job cuts. Karmic bypass for Fintech boss accused of running a "frat house"

Morning Coffee: Citi comes for 45 year-old trading MDs in job cuts. Karmic bypass for Fintech boss accused of running a "frat house"

Related articles

Bank bonuses by business for 2023: the definitive guide
Pay

Bank bonuses by business for 2023: the definitive guide

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Trading firm, G-Research, is paying a fortune
Pay

Trading firm, G-Research, is paying a fortune

13 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Hedge fund complaining of crazy pay paid a partner $400m
Pay

Hedge fund complaining of crazy pay paid a partner $400m

9 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey
Pay

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

18 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
4

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.