Millennium is hiring in Hong Kong & Singapore

When hedge funds such as Millennium want to hire people, they tend to have their pick of the financial litter (although they do also have their own graduate programs, too). And that includes people from other hedge funds as well.

Jinpo Hong joined the fund last week from quant fund rival Man AHL, where he spent over 6 years and was most recently chief of Asian research, to become a senior portfolio manager at Millennium, running a systematic trading pod.

Alexander Wilton also joined this month, from Morgan Stanley. He spent just shy of ten years with the bank’s Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities (FICC) sales team, which he joined in New York as an analyst, moved to London as an associate, and Hong Kong as a VP. At Millennium, he’s a senior investment officer – in Hong Kong.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

Hong and Wilton aren’t the only people Millennium has picked up recently in Asia, either. Vinay Srinivas – UBS’ former head of quant analytics in Asia – joined in October and is now Millennium’s head of Asian equities technology, based in Hong Kong. Ashish Shah joined from Polymer Capital, a multi-strategy hedge fund, in Singapore as a senior portfolio manager.

Most bank sales & trading people don’t need a lot of convincing to go to a place like Millennium. The hedge fund paid its people in London an average of £1.1m ($1.3m) in 2022, which was actually an increase of the $1m per head paid in 2021. It’s also growing – headcount in the city went up, from 566 to 765, a 35% increase.

And there’s no reason to believe things are different in Hong Kong – unlike London, the city is in the midst of a financial “talent war”, with bankers willing to switch over to a rival seeing potential 30% jumps in their pay packages.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)