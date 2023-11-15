Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Singapore wants its brightest young students to work in fintech

by Alex McMurray
15 November 2023
2 minute read
Singapore wants its brightest young students to work in fintech

Singapore may be the largest fintech hub in Asia, but it's not cheap. As firms with presences in the country begin to look for staff elsewhere, the country's financial regulator is calling for a reorganization of its education system to make affordable graduate talent available to top fintechs. 

Alvin Singh, deputy director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, spoke on a talent panel at the 2023 Singapore Fintech Festival. He said that when it comes to talent problems, "either you allow it from a foreign source or you do something about it yourself. " 

In Singapore, Singh said, "the talent pool compliments what we are missing," but it's still not sufficient. As the fintech market searches for innovators, he said he wants to "ensure curriculums can be shaped to give academics a starting point in these institutions."

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter

Singh isn't just about the most innovative technologies, though. "Don't discount traditional technology," added Singh. A lot of the exciting areas of fintech like "wealthtechs and insurtechs" run using traditional tech, and many payments systems are on rails.

"The world is your oyster when it comes to fintech" Singh declared optimistically. "Just don't assume your job has to be on the cutting edge." However, he also advises that you "learn about AI and digital assets; it's not going away."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Fintech Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Lake Street Executive Search
Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager
Lake Street Executive Search
Hong Kong
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Equities Trader
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Singapore
Morgan Stanley
Asia Wealth Management, Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager, Vice President
Morgan Stanley
Hong Kong
Focus Capital Markets
Senior Options Trading Quant Researcher
Focus Capital Markets
Chicago, United States
ALS Recruit
Director, Operational Risk
ALS Recruit
Singapore
Funds Partnership Asia
Investment Analyst - Portfolio of Global Private Equity firm
Funds Partnership Asia
Singapore
Top Articles
A "zombie" invasion will hit fintech and venture capital in 2025

A "zombie" invasion will hit fintech and venture capital in 2025

Morning Coffee: Well-rested Goldman analysts told to prepare for insomnia. Boomer hedge fund managers disappearing in London

Morning Coffee: Well-rested Goldman analysts told to prepare for insomnia. Boomer hedge fund managers disappearing in London

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The pay problems of a fintech with too many top performers

The pay problems of a fintech with too many top performers

SocGen bulks up its NY sales team - courtesy of Morgan Stanley

SocGen bulks up its NY sales team - courtesy of Morgan Stanley

Related articles

A "zombie" invasion will hit fintech and venture capital in 2025
Fintech

A "zombie" invasion will hit fintech and venture capital in 2025

16 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The pay problems of a fintech with too many top performers
Fintech

The pay problems of a fintech with too many top performers

16 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO
Fintech

Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO

10 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Ex-BofA director leaves high frequency trading for crypto
Fintech

Ex-BofA director leaves high frequency trading for crypto

8 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.