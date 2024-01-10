Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Hedge fund Capula more than tripled its profit, nearly doubled its pay

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
3 minute read
Hedge fund Capula more than tripled its profit, nearly doubled its pay

Good times at London-based global-focused macro hedge fund Capula, it seems - even better than last year.

Yesterday, it posted financial results for the year ending 31 March 2023 for its two legal entities - Capula Investment Management LLP, a legal partnership, and Capula Investment Services LTD, a limited company. Its topline figures could make anyone look twice.

Revenue at the partnership was up from £271m ($345m) to £751m ($955m), a near tripling. Distributable profit was up even more dramatically – from £99m ($125m)  to £360m ($458m). That is… Pretty substantial. Those profits were available for distribution to its "members". 

The fund had 28 of these “members”, UK legal jargon for partners, throughout the period ending 2023. It had 26 in the period before. In that year, it paid out £28m ($36m) to member with the largest entitlement, compared to £114m ($145m) this year. That largest member is very possibly its largest single shareholder, Dr. Yan Huo.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The fund’s pay increased too, although not quite proportionally. It paid a staggering £546k ($695k) to 209 people in the period ending in 2023, an 80% increase on the already high £303k ($386k) it paid to 200 in the year before that. Of those 9 new employees, only two were in "portfolio management and other activities", as opposed to seven new in "support activities".

The pay numbers include “wages and salaries” (which paradoxically seems to include discretionary bonuses) but not the payouts received by its very highest earners – portfolio managers and the like – who are usually registered as members. The limited company employs staff for the partnership.

Dr. Huo (PhD doctor, not medical) co-founded Capula back in 2005 with Masao Asai. Huo, who pops up in the upper echelons of the Sunday Times rich list, might not be on it for much longer. He’s a signatory of the giving pledge, a commitment to give away the majority of his fortune (which stood at £1.2bn or $1.6bn, according to the Times) before his death or in his will.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Alter Domus
Security Operations Manager
Alter Domus
Dublin, Ireland
PGIM
Data Integrity Analyst
PGIM
Letterkenny, Ireland
Alter Domus
Head of Depositary Services Ireland
Alter Domus
Cork, Ireland
Alter Domus
Personal Assistant
Alter Domus
Cork, Ireland
Macquarie Group
Country Human Resources, Senior Manager
Macquarie Group
Dublin, Ireland
Northern Trust
Senior Consultant, Compliance
Northern Trust
Limerick, Ireland
Top Articles
Hedge funds are hiring Goldman Sachs' rates traders before bonuses

Hedge funds are hiring Goldman Sachs' rates traders before bonuses

Rothschild is cutting bankers in the US

Rothschild is cutting bankers in the US

Hedge fund Capula more than tripled its profit, nearly doubled its pay

Hedge fund Capula more than tripled its profit, nearly doubled its pay

The Goldman Sachs people who aren’t waiting for bonuses

The Goldman Sachs people who aren’t waiting for bonuses

How to get a job at Jane Street

How to get a job at Jane Street

Related articles

Hedge fund employees' bonus optimism is... Extreme
Pay

Hedge fund employees' bonus optimism is... Extreme

8 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The Top 5 Ideal Employers for compensation
Pay

The Top 5 Ideal Employers for compensation

22 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee – Barclays bankers try to make a last-minute bonus save. The boyband veterans of banking
Pay

Morning Coffee – Barclays bankers try to make a last-minute bonus save. The boyband veterans of banking

22 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Salaries and bonuses in finance, 2023 vs 2022
Pay

Salaries and bonuses in finance, 2023 vs 2022

20 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.