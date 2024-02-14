Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Robinhood wants to hire fewer "higher cost" New Yorkers

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
3 minute read
Robinhood wants to hire fewer "higher cost" New Yorkers
Tech jobs at Robinhood may be headed north.

Online brokerage fintech Robinhood has been having a solid start to 2024, with Stock prices up 35% since the start of December, but it's not done reducing costs yet. In its Q4 earnings call, CFO Jason Warnick called "increasing revenue per employee" a "real opportunity," and it appears they're doing so by hiring outside their New York and Californian offices.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

"Today, the vast majority of our head count is in higher cost US geographies," Warnick said, "and there's opportunity there over time." The fintech employs more than 1,000 people across New York and California. 

While other fintechs can compensate for this through remote hiring, Robinhood is a bit more stubborn on insisting people are in the office. In the US, Robinhood tends to demand four days in the office for its employees. 

Robinhood's open listings show how much cheaper hiring outside those locations can be. For one engineering manager role, pay in 'Zone 1' (featuring California, New York, and Washington) can earn a minimum salary of $217k, and a maximum of $255k. In 'Zone 3', featuring Lake Mary in Florida, minimum pay is just $169k and salaries will not go above $200k.

Robinhood is also keen on hiring in Canada, and is possibly taking inspiration from other fintechs like Coinbase. 28 of Robinhood's 44 engineering job listings are in its Toronto office, with all but one exclusively available there. Unlike the lower cost US areas, the fintech doesn't show salary ranges in Canada, but on Levels.fyi, one engineer that joined Robinhood this year in the country did so on a salary of $162k with seven years experience. 

Robinhood's average headcount is down 8% year-on-year, with 2189 people currently working there. While it has made a few hires since the April layoffs, don't expect a significant shift; Warnick says headcount will stay "roughly flat to slightly up this year."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.).

Photo by Bryton Udy on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Canada Life Limited
Manager Financial Risk
Canada Life Limited
Dublin, Ireland
Hunter Bond
.NET Developer Contract | Dublin | Up to €700 per day | HYBRID
Hunter Bond
Dublin, Ireland
Hunter Bond
Full Stack Developer (C#/Angular)
Hunter Bond
Dublin, Ireland
Hunter Bond
C# and Angular Developer
Hunter Bond
Dublin, Ireland
Alter Domus
RC/MLRO Support Senior Officer
Alter Domus
Cork, Ireland
Northern Trust
Consultant, Financial Reporting Alternatives - Hybrid
Northern Trust
Limerick, Ireland
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs' potential next CEO has 5 children & a wife who's best friends with Gwyneth

Goldman Sachs' potential next CEO has 5 children & a wife who's best friends with Gwyneth

The interesting childhood of one hedge fund manager

The interesting childhood of one hedge fund manager

Robinhood wants to hire fewer "higher cost" New Yorkers

Robinhood wants to hire fewer "higher cost" New Yorkers

Ex-Morgan Stanley man's advice on changing careers without spending a fortune

Ex-Morgan Stanley man's advice on changing careers without spending a fortune

The best dating apps to find yourself a banker bf

The best dating apps to find yourself a banker bf

Related articles

Humble origins may make you a better start-up or fintech founder
Fintech

Humble origins may make you a better start-up or fintech founder

13 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The London fintech offering an unusual gift to returning employees
Fintech

The London fintech offering an unusual gift to returning employees

9 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
HSBC hired an MD that left banking for Revolut in Singapore
Fintech

HSBC hired an MD that left banking for Revolut in Singapore

9 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Adyen bumped up pay after hiring Plaid and Stripe alumni in the US
Fintech

Adyen bumped up pay after hiring Plaid and Stripe alumni in the US

8 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.