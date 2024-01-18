Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Deutsche Bank has actually been trimming senior M&A bankers

by Sarah Butcher
11 hours ago
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank has actually been trimming senior M&A bankers

No sooner did we suggest that Deutsche Bank seemed strangely tolerant of the slow performance of its growing ranks of investment bankers, than it has become apparent that maybe it's not. Deutsche Bank has been trimming some underperformers ahead of its bonus announcements in March. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

We don't, unfortunately, have any names and Deutsche isn't commenting, but multiple sources say the bank has been cutting bankers in both New York and London. The London cuts happened last week. The New York cuts possibly happened yesterday. 

The cuts are thought to be trimming rather than Citi-style restructuring. They're thought to include tech and industrials bankers in London and senior bankers and research analysts in New York.

Citi CFO James Von Moltke said this week that Deutsche's coming bonus round will reflect the "difficult" market. Berthold Fürst, Deutsche’ co-head of EMEA coverage, yesterday that the board has been supportive of the bank's countercyclical addition of talent. Deutsche added around 50 new senior bankers last year, and then Alison Harding-Jones from Citi as global head of M&A earlier this month. However, advisory revenues at the bank fell 46% year-on-year in the first nine months. 

While most banks had multiple rounds of cuts last year, Deutsche didn't make many cuts in 2023.

London bankers who survive the mini-cull have something beyond bonuses to look forward to. This is the year that Deutsche inhabits its new 17 storey office above Moorgate station. Some people are thought to be working there already.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Canada Life Limited
Manager Financial Risk
Canada Life Limited
Dublin, Ireland
Northern Trust
Training Consultant - Custody Services - Hybrid
Northern Trust
Limerick, Ireland
Northern Trust
Associate Relationship Manager, Depositary
Northern Trust
Limerick, Ireland
Willis Towers Watson
Life & Pensions Sales Consultant
Willis Towers Watson
Dublin, Ireland
Skillfinder International
Transfer Agent
Skillfinder International
Dublin, Ireland
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Investor Services Senior Analyst
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Dublin, Ireland
Top Articles
You can apply to be CTO of a $25bn fintech right now

You can apply to be CTO of a $25bn fintech right now

Disgruntlement in Citi's FX team after cuts, losses

Disgruntlement in Citi's FX team after cuts, losses

Jain, Balyasny add new staff to kick off New Year

Jain, Balyasny add new staff to kick off New Year

Multiple banks cutting jobs after 'lowest bonuses for a decade'

Multiple banks cutting jobs after 'lowest bonuses for a decade'

The (recent) graduates making $400k

The (recent) graduates making $400k

Related articles

Disgruntlement in Citi's FX team after cuts, losses
Financial

Disgruntlement in Citi's FX team after cuts, losses

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Jain, Balyasny add new staff to kick off New Year
Financial

Jain, Balyasny add new staff to kick off New Year

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Multiple banks cutting jobs after 'lowest bonuses for a decade'
Financial

Multiple banks cutting jobs after 'lowest bonuses for a decade'

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Women preferred in private equity to banking, apparently
Financial

Women preferred in private equity to banking, apparently

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.