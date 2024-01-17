Discover your dream Career

Barclays researcher who left for buyside is back at Barclays

by Zeno Toulon
15 minutes ago
2 minute read
Barclays researcher who left for buyside is back at Barclays

Equity researchers who leave banks – and there are plenty of them going to hedge funds, among others – don't always want to come back.

After all, why would they? The buyside pays better for the same skill set (mostly), and you’ll work fewer hours (probably). Nonetheless, there are some who come in from the cold.

Dimiter Tassev has just rejoined Barclays after nearly ten years away from the firm – including stints at Citadel subsidiary Surveyor Capital, pharmaceutical company Merck, and - most recently - hedge fund ExodusPoint, where he was a portfolio manager. When he left Barclays back in 2014, Tassev was an (Assistant) Vice President biotech analyst. He's just returned to the bank as a director in the field.

Given that Tassev was a portfolio manager at ExodusPoint before leaving, it might seem like an odd career move. But on one hand, whilst a lot of portfolio managers enjoy life, others… Do not. Even though well-paid, the role can be deeply toxic, with the stakes absurdly high and mistakes punished for a long, long time. With healthcare going against the market for 2023, it might not be surprising that managing a portfolio in the industry might be… Tumultuous. 

