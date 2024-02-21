15 of the strangest fintech interview questions from Stripe, Revolut and more

If you're looking for the most bizarre and abstract interview questions in financial services, you will be best served applying to an HFT firm. That doesn't mean fintech is free of head-scratchers, however.

Most fintech interview questions appear to be the mundane usuals. You'll be asked to describe what you did in your previous roles, examples of times you "worked as a team" or "failed to deliver a project," and more of the things you've already prepped for (or at least should have 😑).

But every so often you'll get a curveball. The two biggest pitchers of skewed questions appear to be payments giant Stripe and digibank Revolut, but a number of big fintechs do it too. Below we've compiled a list of 15 of the more interesting questions you could be asked.

Stripe interview questions

"Name three products that are bad, yet still successful."

"How would you build a Spotify for children?"

"Y ou have been hired as a CPO of a small bricks-and-mortar Supermarket chain that has no online presence and has seen declining revenue over the last 5-10 years. What would you do?"

" You have been hired by an Airline consortium and been given a budget of $1m to change the perception that Air Travel is not enjoyable - what would you do?"

"Can you write a new slogan for Stripe?"

Revolut interview questions

"Why do we need to hire you?"

"What could you give a presentation on for five minutes with no preparation?"

"Rate yourself on a scale of 1-10"

" Two swimmers begin a race. Swimmer A completes each length of the pool in 30 seconds, while swimmer B completes each length in 40 seconds. How far ahead of swimmer B will swimmer A be after five minutes?"

"What would your previous company lose if your role didn't exist."

Fintech interview questions

"How would you improve Wikipedia?" (Monzo)

"If you were on the team that planned the Olympics, what would you take into consideration?" (Visa)

"How would you explain the stock market to a five-year-old?" (Factset)

"How can you cut a cake three times to generate 8 slices?" (Factset)

"How would you go about building an electric bike for a new market?" (PayPal)

