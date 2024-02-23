Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

JPMorgan once rejected Morgan Stanley's EMEA head of investment banking

by Zeno Toulon
9 minutes ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan once rejected Morgan Stanley's EMEA head of investment banking

Thought you had FOMO? Try being JPMorgan, and the summer intern you rejected back in the 90’s ends up heading up one of your biggest rivals on two and a quarter continents.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Massimiliano Ruggieri is Morgan Stanley’s head of investment banking in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He’s been with the firm since 2013, after joining from JPMorgan. JPM, funnily enough, rejected his initial application work there – he only joined the bank after a two-year stint with Merril Lynch.

“I’m very happy with the career choices I made,” Ruggieri told students at a fireside chat hosted by the Queen Mary banking and finance society. “Especially a couple of moments, like when I moved from M&A to capital markets.” Ruggieri was Morgan Stanley’s financial sponsors chief before being promoted to head of EMEA investment banking.

“I wake up in the morning and I’m fired up,” Ruggieri said. “I like what I do. I like the intellectual challenge. I like that I’m surrounded by smart people – frankly, a lot smarter than me.” The constant challenge of advising clients with decades more direct experience in an industry can be draining, especially when your advice is expected to be… Well, genuinely good. 

Investment banking isn’t for everyone, then. Although Ruggieri bemoaned the people who come and train for a few years and leave thinking they know everything, he understands that the industry requirements a certain type of commitment. “These jobs are intense,” Ruggieri explained. “Consuming. That’s why you really need to love it. Because to do a job you don't love, at this pace and cadence, this intensity, is hard. And it breaks you, eventually.”

All that being said, does Ruggieri have any actual regrets? “I would have paced myself slightly. I wish I did a few more things in my 20’s and early 30’s.”

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
JPMorgan once rejected Morgan Stanley's EMEA head of investment banking

JPMorgan once rejected Morgan Stanley's EMEA head of investment banking

The happy people in Standard Chartered spend two days in the office

The happy people in Standard Chartered spend two days in the office

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund manager's lewd comment may have lasting positive effects. The most important German employee at Goldman Sachs

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund manager's lewd comment may have lasting positive effects. The most important German employee at Goldman Sachs

Standard Chartered bonuses rose 11% to £71k for top quartile performers

Standard Chartered bonuses rose 11% to £71k for top quartile performers

Hong Kong headhunters talk of despair, money woes among bankers

Hong Kong headhunters talk of despair, money woes among bankers

Latest Jobs
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Financial Reporting Manager
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Dublin, Ireland
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Fund Accounting Supervisor
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Dublin, Ireland
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Chief Compliance Officer (Depositary & Fund Admin)
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Dublin, Ireland
Pantheon Ventures
Associate, Fund Finance - Private Debt
Pantheon Ventures
Dublin, Ireland
twentyAI
Interim FP&A Cost - Asset Management - Dublin (initially 6 months)
twentyAI
Dublin, Ireland
IQ EQ Administration Services (UK) Ltd
Funds Associate
IQ EQ Administration Services (UK) Ltd
Dublin, Ireland

Related articles

Ex-Morgan Stanley man's advice on changing careers without spending a fortune
Advice

Ex-Morgan Stanley man's advice on changing careers without spending a fortune

14 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Dmitry Balyasny's guide to being the perfect hedge fund manager
Advice

Dmitry Balyasny's guide to being the perfect hedge fund manager

14 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Investment bank ED: students looking for first jobs are like pick-up artists
Advice

Investment bank ED: students looking for first jobs are like pick-up artists

13 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Deutsche Bank hedge fund founder: The best people come from Goldman Sachs
Advice

Ex-Deutsche Bank hedge fund founder: The best people come from Goldman Sachs

13 Feb 2024
comment icon
3
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.