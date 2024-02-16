Macquarie's $39m trader rumoured to be joining Mercuria

Nick O'Kane, the former head of Macquarie's commodities business who disappeared earlier this week for "personal reasons" and to "pursue opportunities outside Macquarie" according to Macquarie, is thought to be joining a commodities trading house.

It's rumoured that O'Kane is joining Mercuria Energy Group limited, the trading house founded in 2004, and controlled by three former Goldman Sachs traders, Magid Shenouda, Marco Dunand and Daniel Jaeggi.

Mercuria didn't immediately respond to a request to comment.

O'Kane, who is in his early 50s, joined Macquarie in 1995 and built its power trading business. He was known for his generous pay at the bank, earning $39m last year and $22m the year before that.

Based in Switzerland, Mercuria flies below the radar in terms of hiring. Last year it recruited some traders from Goldman Sachs. In December it hired Anne Cameron, a new head of public markets investing in New York.

