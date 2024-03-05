Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

If you don't have a spring week in an investment bank, try this

by Zeno Toulon
9 hours ago
4 minute read
If you don't have a spring week in an investment bank, try this

The investment banking recruitment process starts early. Very early. If you want a job when you graduate, you need to start laying the groundwork in your first year – with a spring internship.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

If you’ve got a spring internship, congratulations. If you don’t have one, you need to get busy. You’re on the back foot; Trackrr, formerly the Bristol Tracker, calculated that a spring internship on your CV could double your chance of getting a first round interview.

Luckily, failing to get a spring week isn't the end of the process. In a virtual panel event hosted by Clio, the University-agnostic student finance society, a number of summer analysts (and full-time analysts) spoke about their experiences of getting summer internships without matching spring experience.

“I made sure to take part in all of my university-related finance stuff,” said Arunabh Bagchi, an Imperial College student and incoming investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs. He completed an internship at Galaxy, a blockchain fintech, instead. “Pretty much apply for anything.”

Incoming BlackRock analyst Varshith Uppalapati agreed. “It’s pretty easy to get a summer internship,” he said. “Even if it’s not at the biggest firm.” Getting that internship – and what you do on it – is more important than where it is. “It’s not about the brand, in your first year. It’s about the role.”

There are other options too. Even if you don't have a spring week and the resulting summer internship, you can apply for off-cycle internships. The students said these can be easier to obtain if you apply in Continental Europe. 

“The work doesn’t change,” said Giulia Duca, who interned at Lazard. “The quality of work doesn’t change.” Doing an off-cycle internship at a smaller firm outside of London also lends itself well to proving yourself beyond your peers with narrow experience. Satellite offices, such as in Milan or Frankfurt, have “complete autonomy” in working on a deal, and that means that juniors and interns have a lot more responsibility.

“You have a lot more visibility. You can go to meetings,” she explained. “This is not normally something that happens in London unless you have a very good relationship with your team, or if it’s a very small team.” And the more you see, the more you learn, and the more varied experience you have.

“If you are an intern who can do an off-cycle in a regional office in Milan, Munich, or Frankfurt or Paris – you’ll learn a lot more in those three to six months than you could learn in two months doing a summer internship. That impacts you a lot.”

That doesn’t mean that doing a regional office off-cycle should be considered preferable to doing a summer internship in London – that has its own advantages, such as networking, and you probably have a wider variety of things to work on, if it’s a big (bulge bracket) firm.

The benefits of spring internships shouldn’t be understated. Banks often use them to scope out potential summer interns (Barclays, Rothschild, and PWP are known to do this). There’s usually an assignment that you have to complete during your spring week that decides if you’re getting a summer internship offer (but not always).

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

A star 27-year-old hedge fund manager wants some more quants in London

A star 27-year-old hedge fund manager wants some more quants in London

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's "big beasts" could be awkward for their new JPMorgan boss. The horrors of gardening leave

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's "big beasts" could be awkward for their new JPMorgan boss. The horrors of gardening leave

Top Articles
Bank CEO on working too hard: "Businesses will allow you to work nonstop"

Bank CEO on working too hard: "Businesses will allow you to work nonstop"

The HFT Python trading competition liked by Jane Street and others is back

The HFT Python trading competition liked by Jane Street and others is back

Morgan Stanley, Barclays MDs latest to join Jefferies' growth spurt

Morgan Stanley, Barclays MDs latest to join Jefferies' growth spurt

Citi offering $300k salaries for new Generative AI team in New York

Citi offering $300k salaries for new Generative AI team in New York

JPMorgan engineering pay 2024: You might want to become an engineering manager

JPMorgan engineering pay 2024: You might want to become an engineering manager

Recommended Jobs
Metis Search
Debt Advisory - VP/Director - Leading IB Boutique
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Linear Partners
Investment Banking Associate / Vice President - Financial Sponsor Coverage (Tier 1 US Investment Bank)
Linear Partners
London, United Kingdom
Macdonald & Company
Investment Analyst / Associate
Macdonald & Company
Bexley, United Kingdom
Michael Page
Debt Capital Markets Manager - Intelligence & Issuance
Michael Page
London, United Kingdom
Wehunt
Private Equity Associate
Wehunt
Milan, Italy
Circle Square Talent
VP - Digital Infrastructure team - Leading tech M&A IB
Circle Square Talent
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Bank CEO on working too hard: "Businesses will allow you to work nonstop"
Advice

Bank CEO on working too hard: "Businesses will allow you to work nonstop"

5 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"Graduates applying for trading jobs need to clarify that they're interested in the money"
Advice

"Graduates applying for trading jobs need to clarify that they're interested in the money"

28 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Goldman Sachs' exiting top female trader has this to say about interacting with colleagues
Advice

Goldman Sachs' exiting top female trader has this to say about interacting with colleagues

26 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
How to get a job at Goldman Sachs when 300 other people want it too
Advice

How to get a job at Goldman Sachs when 300 other people want it too

26 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.