Fintech

Revolut just lost its algorithmic trading head

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
Like the major investment banks, Revolut doesn't do just banking. The fintech has built out an electronic market making team over the past few years, but the man behind it has just left.

Anton Pasiechnikov leaves Revolut after over five years. He joined as the company's head of finance technology in 2018 and has undertaken multiple roles, including deputy CFO and chief investment officer, but has been the firm's head of market making since the start of 2022.

Pasiechnikov doesn't appear to be leaving for a specific new job just yet. He says he's "open for new adventures" and says the plan is "to stay in the industry."

Revolut has kept mostly quiet on what it's doing with the team. Job listings for it suggest it implements multiple AI techniques including machine learning, natural language processing and predictive modelling to create a "fully automated smart system for trading."

Pasiechnikov has been working in market making for quite a while. He joined Credit Suisse as a fixed income trader in 1999 and spent eight years there, most of which as head of CIS local market making. He also developed multiple low latency platforms for Russian "independent investment bank" Renaissance Capital.

This doesn't mean Revolut is winding down its market making operations. It has an open job listing for a data scientist in the team, paying up to €7.9k (£6.8k) per month in Lithuania.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
