Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

"My bank gave zero raises in tech, ruined hybrid work, and killed motivation"

by Marco Grayson
8 hours ago
2 minute read
"My bank gave zero raises in tech, ruined hybrid work, and killed motivation"

I work in tech for a major European bank. This year it made the 'best' decision for itself: to provide tech employees with a 0% raise in many countries.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

They told us that they took this decision across the board, showing they don't care about high performers versus the invisible people, doing their tasks and nothing more. There was no distinction between employees.

This has killed motivation, performance and innovation. Most of all, however, it shows they don't care about people.

On top of this, they called us back to the office for three out of five days per week. 😡

One of the arguments the bank brought to the table was that they've frozen hiring and that tech jobs are less hard to fill than before. It's true that our headcount is stagnant. However, inflation has been more than 25% in the last few years... why would they bother to compensate us for that? 🙄

People are avoiding working for this bank, in my country at least. However, time will tell if this was a good decision on their side.

Does anyone else in tech feel disrespected by their pay rises (or lack thereof)? Let me know in the comments.

Marco Grayson is a pseudonym.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORMarco Grayson Insider Comment
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Ma
    Markus988
    5 hours ago

    So they killed hybrid work, by implementing WFH 3 days out of 5 ?

    Nice one, nice one ...

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't

Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

The highest paying jobs in banking and financial services

The highest paying jobs in banking and financial services

Top Articles
The Goldman Sachs dress code became strangely samey

The Goldman Sachs dress code became strangely samey

Stripe product head comes home to Meta in Chicago

Stripe product head comes home to Meta in Chicago

Data science pay in finance: What you'll earn in banks, fintechs & hedge funds

Data science pay in finance: What you'll earn in banks, fintechs & hedge funds

The highest paid bankers work in these sector teams

The highest paid bankers work in these sector teams

Investment banking fees and jobs may be reviving, but not everywhere

Investment banking fees and jobs may be reviving, but not everywhere

Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Business Analyst (Change & Integration)
London, United Kingdom
Elysian Executive Solution
PE Investment VP/D (Hong Kong or UK)
Elysian Executive Solution
Hong Kong
Deutsche Bank
Trader - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Bruin
Senior Business Analyst - Private Assets
Bruin
London, United Kingdom
Citi
G10 FX Options Trader (Hybrid) at Citi
Citi
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Citadel makes another AI engineering hire from an unusual industry
Tech

Citadel makes another AI engineering hire from an unusual industry

28 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Morgan Stanley VP pursuing female pleasure is blasé on banking
Tech

Ex-Morgan Stanley VP pursuing female pleasure is blasé on banking

27 Mar 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Hedge fund Citadel makes a rare software engineering hire from Twitter/X
Tech

Hedge fund Citadel makes a rare software engineering hire from Twitter/X

26 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Accenture added 13,000 AI specialists, only needs 27,000 more
Tech

Accenture added 13,000 AI specialists, only needs 27,000 more

25 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.