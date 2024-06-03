Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The London hedge fund paying £274k and helping staff with the cost of living crisis

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
The London hedge fund paying £274k and helping staff with the cost of living crisis

When the UK's biggest hedge funds are discussed, a few names tend to crop up repeatedly: Brevan Howard, Marshall Wace, TCI Fund Management, BlueCrest (now Mike Platt's family office) are the main contenders. Flying further beneath the radar, however, is another fund with a reputation for generosity. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here. 

TT International Asset Management, founded by former Fidelity investment director Tim Tacchi, released the latest set of results for its limited company, TT Asset Management Ltd., last week. They reveal that TT International's assets under management fell from $8.6bn in 2022 to $6.7bn in 2023 as a result of "net client outflows' following the retirement of the founding PMs in the midcap team. Since January 2024, that team has instead been run by Nottingham University graduate, Jack Miller, who's presumably under some pressure to make amends.

TT's latest accounts also reveal that the fund spent £33m ($42m) of its £45m revenues paying its 105 staff last year. This included pensions and social security costs, along with retention payments relating to its acquisition by SMBC in 2020. When spending on wages, salaries and bonuses alone are split out, TT International Limited pays an average of £274k per head. Senior portfolio managers are given additional payments as members of the partnership.

Despite this, TT says it's helping its employees cope financially in difficult times. Last year, it introduced Octopus Money "with the intention to help with the cost of living crisis and employees [sic] budgeting." It also ran Life Sized Monopoly and Crystal Maze team building events. 

After spending over 70% of its revenues paying staff last year, TT International Asset Management made a £3.7m loss. This compared to a profit £6.7m in 2022.

Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
"The top tier people are not going to multistrategy hedge funds now"

"The top tier people are not going to multistrategy hedge funds now"

Jim Esposito's pay at Citadel Securities: "Probably well into nine figures"

Jim Esposito's pay at Citadel Securities: "Probably well into nine figures"

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' GOAT quarter means David Solomon is untethered. Larry Fink needs protection

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' GOAT quarter means David Solomon is untethered. Larry Fink needs protection

Morning Coffee: The Goldman partner who couldn’t work with top performers. The world’s craziest trillion dollar scavenger hunt

Morning Coffee: The Goldman partner who couldn’t work with top performers. The world’s craziest trillion dollar scavenger hunt

Top Articles
Engineers at hedge fund Balyasny are being hired by Jane Street and Point72

Engineers at hedge fund Balyasny are being hired by Jane Street and Point72

Bank CEO suggests 2024 is a great year to be a summer intern

Bank CEO suggests 2024 is a great year to be a summer intern

Who needs Tinder (and Bumble) when you work in fintech?

Who needs Tinder (and Bumble) when you work in fintech?

The London hedge fund paying £274k and helping staff with the cost of living crisis

The London hedge fund paying £274k and helping staff with the cost of living crisis

How to get a job in asset management

How to get a job in asset management

Latest Jobs
TEKsystems
Python Developer
TEKsystems
Dublin, Ireland
M&G plc.
Regulatory Reporting Executive - PIA
M&G plc.
Dublin, Ireland
twentyAI
Senior Accountant with Zuora experience
twentyAI
Dublin, Ireland
State Street Corporation
Early Career Cyber SOC Analyst (12mth FTC)
State Street Corporation
Kilkenny, Ireland
Hunter Bond
Full Stack Developer (C#/Angular)
Hunter Bond
Dublin, Ireland
Hunter Bond
C#/ Angular Software Developer CONTRACT- Up to €700 Per day
Hunter Bond
Dublin, Ireland

Related articles

Hedge fund Jain Global hires a 27-year Credit Suisse front office veteran
Financial

Hedge fund Jain Global hires a 27-year Credit Suisse front office veteran

3 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Back in the office, some Citi people are having issues with seating
Financial

Back in the office, some Citi people are having issues with seating

31 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
MD who left Goldman Sachs five years ago reappears in big job at TD Securities
Financial

MD who left Goldman Sachs five years ago reappears in big job at TD Securities

31 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Citi’s boring reorganisation made it a pleasanter place to work. If you’ve lost your mojo at Goldman Sachs, try moving to Citadel Securities
Financial

Morning Coffee: Citi’s boring reorganisation made it a pleasanter place to work. If you’ve lost your mojo at Goldman Sachs, try moving to Citadel Securities

31 May 2024
comment icon
3
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.