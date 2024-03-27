UBS rescued the head of research who left Exane 15 months ago

UBS has hired Paul Schneider, the former deputy head of research at Exane. Schneider announced today that he's joining the Swiss bank's London office in the possibly less illustrious role of 'research product management.'

Neither UBS nor Schneider responded to a request to comment on his new position, but Financial News reported that Schneider was let go by Exane in December 2022 as part of an annual cull of under performers. He spent the intervening period as an advisor to a bike repair company and a financial modelling platform.

Schneider's arrival comes after UBS hired various equity researchers from Credit Suisse, while others left for investor relations. UBS plans to make a further $13bn of cost reductions by 2026, of which half are expected to come from headcount.

This isn't Schneider's first job at UBS. He spent 11 and a half years at the bank after graduating from the London School of Economics in 2003, and was latterly head of European and emerging EMEA research product management. Although Schneider was deputy head of research at Exane, he has a research product background.

Photo by Gábor Kulcsár on Unsplash