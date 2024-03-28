Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

UBS offered resilience training as Credit Suisse people swamped its employees

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
2 minute read
UBS offered resilience training as Credit Suisse people swamped its employees

The arrival of Credit Suisse people at UBS was a shock, but in some countries it was more of a shock than others. Today's UBS annual report shows that in the Middle East and Africa, headcount at the bank more than doubled when all the Credit Suisse people arrived. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

While UBS's headcount in the US rose only 24% in 2023, in the UK it was up 44%, in EMEA it was up 68% and in the Middle East and Africa it was up 121%. 

In total, UBS added over 40,000 people last year. These included 11,435 external hires and 3,700 graduates and trainees. The remaining 25,000 people presumably came from Credit Suisse. 

As we've reported before, the arrival of all these Credit Suisse people hasn't always gone smoothly. Incoming Credit Suisse people have complained of a more bureaucratic culture at UBS and suggested that UBS people felt threatened by them. In turn, UBS people have accused Credit Suisse bankers of misplaced arrogance and an “innate sense of superiority” based on their superior league table rankings. There were complaints, too, that very few ex-Credit Suisse people were promoted to managing director. 

Today's annual report suggests UBS tried hard to resolve the issues. The bank said it introduced a "bespoke eLearning curriculum" to help employees "manage their health, foster well-being, strengthen their resilience and support the sustainability of the organization." It also introduced new guidelines and ran "instructor-led sessions on managing organizational change, uncertainty and resilience," related specifically to the integration of Credit Suisse.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Sam Bankman Fried's 25-year prison sentence: Autist or psychopath?

Sam Bankman Fried's 25-year prison sentence: Autist or psychopath?

UBS offered resilience training as Credit Suisse people swamped its employees

UBS offered resilience training as Credit Suisse people swamped its employees

Citigroup bankers nudged into schmoozing jobs are leaving voluntarily

Citigroup bankers nudged into schmoozing jobs are leaving voluntarily

Citadel makes another AI engineering hire from an unusual industry

Citadel makes another AI engineering hire from an unusual industry

Crypto investment bank paying ~$485k wants 500 employees by September

Crypto investment bank paying ~$485k wants 500 employees by September

Latest Jobs
TEKsystems
Software Engineer
TEKsystems
Dublin, Ireland
Hunter Bond
Full Stack Developer (C#/Angular)
Hunter Bond
Dublin, Ireland
Hunter Bond
C#/ Angular Software Developer CONTRACT- Up to €700 Per day
Hunter Bond
Dublin, Ireland
Hunter Bond
C# and Angular Developer
Hunter Bond
Dublin, Ireland
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Fund Accounting Supervisor
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Dublin, Ireland
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Private Equity Fund Accounting Supervisor (Hybrid)
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Dublin, Ireland

Related articles

UBS bonuses are down 30% in two years for MDs, but it could have been worse
Pay

UBS bonuses are down 30% in two years for MDs, but it could have been worse

28 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Sam Bankman Fried's 25-year prison sentence: Autist or psychopath?
Financial

Sam Bankman Fried's 25-year prison sentence: Autist or psychopath?

28 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citigroup bankers nudged into schmoozing jobs are leaving voluntarily
Financial

Citigroup bankers nudged into schmoozing jobs are leaving voluntarily

28 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: The elite trading team that likens itself to an army unit. UBS banker points out inconvenient truth about ESG
Financial

Morning Coffee: The elite trading team that likens itself to an army unit. UBS banker points out inconvenient truth about ESG

28 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.