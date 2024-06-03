Who needs Tinder (and Bumble) when you work in fintech?

We previously highlighted that alumni of Tinder have their fair share of fans in fintech, but it's not the only dating app receiving love from the sector. Some technologists from Bumble are joining fintechs, including the one right at the very top.

Yoav Flam, Bumble's CTO, departed this month to join Redpin, a payments fintech focused on residential property markets led by former Worldremit CEO Arnaud Loiseau. Flam says Redpin has "over 800 employees across 10 offices worldwide."

This isn't Flam's first foray into fintech. In 2018, he joined German neobank N26 as a director of engineering, and became interim CTO the year after. Flam left the role in 2020, before regulators in Germany put a limit on how many signups the bank could have due to poor anti-money-laundering controls in 2021, a decision which was only reversed last week. He then joined food solutions firm HelloFresh before ultimately joining Bumble in late 2022.

Elsewhere, some of the biggest names in fintech are hiring from dating app providers. This month, Revolut hired Max Cruz, a senior android engineer of Bumble. Coinbase has been playing the field and hiring from multiple apps; Tinder engineering manager Yuki Sawa joined back in December, while Hinge AI engineer Saad Shamim joined in March.

Glassdoor reviews for Bumble bear a lot of similarities to those we saw at Tinder. Remote work is great, working hours are "super-short" and colleagues are "very good", but there's a lot of criticism for management and "too much change happening too often." The company has also been lambasted for removing the unique feature it was built around - the fact that women had to message first. Some ill-received anti-celibacy ads may have also done more harm than good to public perception of the brand.

