Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

London fintech moving top Singapore staff to expand in China

by Alex McMurray
17 July 2023
2 minute read
London fintech moving top Singapore staff to expand in China

Publicly traded payments fintech Wise has been having a solid 2023 so far. Stock price is up 17% at time of writing, with its market cap of $6.93bn being the London based firm's highest since last October. Despite already having an Asia base in Singapore, it's looking to expand and has begun moving people out of the country to do so.

The first step Wise has taken is internally transferring  Hanpeng Liu as its China expansion lead. He was previously compliance lead for south-east Asia, overseeing "regulatory obligations for Wise regional e-wallet, card issuance, payment remittance and investment activities."

Based in Shanghai, the role marks a return to China for Liu, who begun his career as a legal intern for HSBC in Guangdong. The rest of his career however has been spent in Singapore, including roles at the Money Authority of Singapore and video game focused software development company Tencent.

There are no roles listed yet for Wise in Shanghai. Roles in Singapore are also scarce, just 5 of 90 total roles, all of which are senior. One of those listings is an APAC expansion lead focused on asset products, indicating Singapore will remain the center of Wise's Asian operations. Wise also have an India expansion lead listing open in Mumbai.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst (Shadow COO remit) - Hedge Fund - Large comp package
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Lion Global Investors Ltd
Research Analyst – US & Europe Equities
Lion Global Investors Ltd
Singapore
Newtone Consulting
PM BA for Data protection program
Newtone Consulting
Singapore
Peoplebank Singapore
IT Project Manager
Peoplebank Singapore
Singapore
Spring Professional Singapore
Program / Project Manager (Retail Banking, Loans, Deposits, CTB & RTB) - perm in SG Banking
Spring Professional Singapore
Singapore
Top Articles
SocGen traders buy (some) time from scary new CEO’s wrath

SocGen traders buy (some) time from scary new CEO’s wrath

Are Robinhood employees more valuable than Stripe's?

Are Robinhood employees more valuable than Stripe's?

Barclays, Morgan Stanley lose risk MDs to HSBC, TD Securities

Barclays, Morgan Stanley lose risk MDs to HSBC, TD Securities

What banks are actually saying about hiring and firing in 2023

What banks are actually saying about hiring and firing in 2023

What is working in fintech like, really?

What is working in fintech like, really?

Related articles

Are Robinhood employees more valuable than Stripe's?
Fintech

Are Robinhood employees more valuable than Stripe's?

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
What is working in fintech like, really?
Fintech

What is working in fintech like, really?

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
X (Twitter) alumni and grads join fintech with in-office massages
Fintech

X (Twitter) alumni and grads join fintech with in-office massages

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Standard Chartered private bank COO joins London fintech
Fintech

Ex-Standard Chartered private bank COO joins London fintech

1 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.