Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Bank of America quant MD quits for AI tech consultancy

by Alex McMurray
14 August 2023
2 minute read
Bank of America quant MD quits for AI tech consultancy

AI jobs in banks are heating up, with numerous job listings popping up, but banks aren't the only place in finance an AI expert can work. After decades in banking split across top US banks, a quant MD has taken up a new job leading AI solutions at a capital markets consultancy firm. 

Mark Clement has resurfaced at Prospect 33 as its global head of AI client solutions. He actually joined in May in a non-executive director capacity, but has evolved into his new role.

Clement was previously a managing director for quantitative operations at Bank of America where he spent 17 years, was global head of the middle office for EMEA and had a primary focus on both automation and data science. He also spent eight and a half years as a VP split across JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, where he also held global operations head roles.

Clement claims to have a knack for problem-solving. At JPMorgan, he claims to have "transformed a team which was over-worked, under-resourced and falling behind on key deliverables via tactical hires, training and motivation." At Goldman, he claims to have "repaired a broken relationship between front and back-office."

Prospect 33's data hiring is quite sparse at present, however. There is one opening for a data scientist in Kenya, as well as a 13-week internship in Atlanta. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Top Articles
Ex-Finance developers mock McKinsey's monitoring metrics

Ex-Finance developers mock McKinsey's monitoring metrics

Dress for the heat when you work in finance: a personal stylist's guide

Dress for the heat when you work in finance: a personal stylist's guide

Credit Suisse's unwanted researchers resurface while UBS hires externally

Credit Suisse's unwanted researchers resurface while UBS hires externally

Is Adyen the new Revolut?

Is Adyen the new Revolut?

Goldman Sachs' new job cuts may hit mediocre MDs hardest

Goldman Sachs' new job cuts may hit mediocre MDs hardest

Related articles

Ex-Finance developers mock McKinsey's monitoring metrics
Technology

Ex-Finance developers mock McKinsey's monitoring metrics

8 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
High Frequency Trading's most unconventional exercise club
Technology

High Frequency Trading's most unconventional exercise club

7 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Finance's quantum computing teams - and who's hiring
Technology

Finance's quantum computing teams - and who's hiring

7 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bad news about quant jobs for computer science graduates
Technology

Bad news about quant jobs for computer science graduates

6 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.