Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Boutique bank picks up Goldman Sachs MD amidst job cuts

by Zeno Toulon
30 October 2023
2 minute read
Boutique bank picks up Goldman Sachs MD amidst job cuts

Boutique bank PJT Partners is well known for paying its people bucketloads of cash, and that reputation probably doesn’t hurt when it comes to hiring managing directors (MDs) from some of its much bigger rivals.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

Grégoire Baudot left Goldman Sachs after nearly 20 years across the bank’s London, Paris, and New York offices. He was with the bank’s technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) team, having been made an MD in 2015. He joined PJT’s M&A team, known as the strategic advisory group, in New York earlier this month.

There’s no indication that Baudot was part of Goldman’s MD cull, but it seems unlikely. Boutique banks that are seeing rising revenues and profits (such as PJT) don’t tend to go for underperforming MDs. PJT is a pretty good place to end up if you are moving on from Goldman Sachs, anyway: the boutique grew its headcount by 10% YoY, per its last annual report, and pay went up even more – it’s on track to pay $820k per head this year. That’s along the lines of what a Goldman MD earns.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
European Private Equity Fund - Tech and Healthcare - Investment Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Top Articles
Open AI's firefighting COO is a 32-year-old ex-JPMorgan analyst

Open AI's firefighting COO is a 32-year-old ex-JPMorgan analyst

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

Veteran Citi MDs quietly vanishing during latest cuts

Veteran Citi MDs quietly vanishing during latest cuts

London bankers semi-ok with £42k each in tax

London bankers semi-ok with £42k each in tax

Morgan Stanley's other laid off leveraged finance bankers are thriving

Morgan Stanley's other laid off leveraged finance bankers are thriving

Related articles

Veteran Citi MDs quietly vanishing during latest cuts
Financial

Veteran Citi MDs quietly vanishing during latest cuts

17 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
London bankers semi-ok with £42k each in tax
Financial

London bankers semi-ok with £42k each in tax

17 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morgan Stanley's other laid off leveraged finance bankers are thriving
Financial

Morgan Stanley's other laid off leveraged finance bankers are thriving

17 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: Schonfeld loses man who was in hedge fund nirvana. 29-year-old UBS escapee's wild nights at the club
Financial

Morning Coffee: Schonfeld loses man who was in hedge fund nirvana. 29-year-old UBS escapee's wild nights at the club

17 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.