Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Schonfeld vs. Millennium: "Great culture, shame about the tech"

by Sarah Butcher
20 hours ago
4 minute read
Schonfeld vs. Millennium: "Great culture, shame about the tech"
Schonfeld CEO Ryan Tolkin says the fund has a gentler culture than some rivals

Hedge funds Millennium and Schonfeld are not getting together after all. Bloomberg says Schonfeld pulled out. Steven Schonfeld reportedly called Izzy Englander at 5pm yesterday and informed him that the deal was off. Steven doesn't need Izzy after Schonfeld secured $3bn of verbal commitments from its new and existing investors 48 hours before some of them would have been free to redeem money from its funds. 

The canceled deal has implications for both Schonfeld and Millennium. For Millennium, it probably means hiring some more portfolio managers of its own as it can't place assets with Schonfeld. For Schonfeld, it possibly means spending more on technology.  

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter.

As multistrategy hedge funds grow, investing in technology is increasingly important. For the biggest funds, like Millennium and Citadel, technology is a differentiator in a good way. For smaller funds, like Schonfeld, technology is also a differentiator, in less of a good way.

"If I'd known how bad the technology was here, I might not have joined," one Schonfeld portfolio manager tells us, speaking off the record. "The big question now is what Schonfeld does to upgrade it."

Schonfeld didn't comment for this article and Millennium declined to comment on its intentions regarding Schonfeld.  However, not all Schonfeld insiders say the technology there is an issue. Schonfeld began life as a quantitative hedge fund and systematic trading is its sweet spot. In 2015, it acquired Quantbot, a quant trading firm founded by Michael Bolto, a former electronic technologist at Morgan Stanley, which contributed to its infrastructure. "Schonfeld's main problem is that it expanded into macro and took its eye off the systematic equities ball," says one hedge fund recruiter. 

Most multistrategy hedge funds suffer a degree of employee churn, and Schonfeld's exits don't look extreme compared to those at some others. In recent months, however, it's lost people like Yang Lu, who preemptively joined Millennium as a senior quant, Victor Morange, a quant researcher who's gone to Brevan Howard, and John Bencic, a former cloud engineering lead, who's gone to ExodusPoint.

It's not clear whether these quants and technologists left in anticipation of the Millennium deal, or simply because they had better offers elsewhere. Insiders say Schonfeld pays less than other funds; there's a danger that pay could now fall further as money is diverted towards upgrading technology.

For many Schonfeld portfolio managers, though, the fading out of Millennium with its reputation for harshly imposing stop-losses, has a silver lining. Schonfeld CEO Ryan Tolkin has said that the fund prides itself on a gentler approach. One Schonfeld portfolio manager says this is absolutely the case: "The culture here is great; it's very collaborative," he says. Millennium would have been a problem.

Millennium's disappearance also looks like good news for the Schonfeld tech team, run by CTO David Neigler, who joined from Point72 in 2019. If the Millennium deal had gone ahead, Schonfeld insiders say it was their tech staff who would have suffered most. Instead, it now looks like Neigler may need to hire some new people of his own. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
DTG Capital Markets
Proprietary Trader (US, remote)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Haidar Capital Management LLC
Macro Strategist - Hedge Fund
Haidar Capital Management LLC
New York, United States
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Business Manager (Front Office) – Major Hedge Fund – 100-150k base + large bonus potential
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
A "zombie" invasion will hit fintech and venture capital in 2025

A "zombie" invasion will hit fintech and venture capital in 2025

Morning Coffee: Well-rested Goldman analysts told to prepare for insomnia. Boomer hedge fund managers disappearing in London

Morning Coffee: Well-rested Goldman analysts told to prepare for insomnia. Boomer hedge fund managers disappearing in London

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The pay problems of a fintech with too many top performers

The pay problems of a fintech with too many top performers

SocGen bulks up its NY sales team - courtesy of Morgan Stanley

SocGen bulks up its NY sales team - courtesy of Morgan Stanley

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Well-rested Goldman analysts told to prepare for insomnia. Boomer hedge fund managers disappearing in London
Financial

Morning Coffee: Well-rested Goldman analysts told to prepare for insomnia. Boomer hedge fund managers disappearing in London

16 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
SocGen bulks up its NY sales team - courtesy of Morgan Stanley
Financial

SocGen bulks up its NY sales team - courtesy of Morgan Stanley

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
UBS Managing Directors are leaving for hedge funds
Financial

UBS Managing Directors are leaving for hedge funds

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: The Morgan Stanley banker suing to get her $450k bonus back. Goldman Sachs is planning to reward its stars
Financial

Morning Coffee: The Morgan Stanley banker suing to get her $450k bonus back. Goldman Sachs is planning to reward its stars

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.