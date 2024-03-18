Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Goldman Sachs MD that left for hedge fund Bridgewater Associates comes home

by Alex McMurray
7 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs MD that left for hedge fund Bridgewater Associates comes home

Many Goldman Sachs MDs leave for hedge funds, but Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates is rarely their destination. The fund, which has a somewhat infamous culture, brought Yuriy Podoshev to be a director of engineering in late 2022, but now he's going back to Goldman Sachs.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Podoshev's last role at Goldman was global head of loans engineering. His new role at Goldman is global head of engineering for the private bank. Podoshev doesn't disclose the work he was doing at Bridgewater, but during that time he obtained certifications in cloud tech, deep-learning and generative AI.

Due to Dalio's departure, the culture at Bridgewater was already moving away from its divisive "radical transparency" when Podoshev joined, but it's run into some new problems as of late. Replacement CEO Nir Bar Dea has been accused of favoritism and discrimination after his former romantic partner received a promotion, according to Bloomberg.

When Podoshev joined Bridgewater, we noted that around 30% of Bridgewater employees left after 18 months. He leaves after 17, narrowly beating the buzzer.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund job cuts are a reminder why people stay at banks. Credit Suisse people are irking their UBS colleagues

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund job cuts are a reminder why people stay at banks. Credit Suisse people are irking their UBS colleagues

Goldman Sachs trader at hedge fund Millennium amasses circa $8m bonus within months

Goldman Sachs trader at hedge fund Millennium amasses circa $8m bonus within months

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"I work for a big private equity firm. I am horrified"

"I work for a big private equity firm. I am horrified"

Top Articles
Edward Ruff, Citi's allegedly shouty MD, was sometimes kind to juniors too

Edward Ruff, Citi's allegedly shouty MD, was sometimes kind to juniors too

Goldman Sachs MD that left for hedge fund Bridgewater Associates comes home

Goldman Sachs MD that left for hedge fund Bridgewater Associates comes home

Citi employees suggest the most recent round of job cuts there was poorly timed

Citi employees suggest the most recent round of job cuts there was poorly timed

Credit Suisse Paris banker achieves bigger job title at consulting firm

Credit Suisse Paris banker achieves bigger job title at consulting firm

Schroders hires ex-HSBC tech MD in London

Schroders hires ex-HSBC tech MD in London

Recommended Jobs
Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Mason Blake
Equity Research Analyst – Global Sustainable Equity Fund
Mason Blake
London, United Kingdom
Laz Partners
Equity Long/Short Analyst (Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund)
Laz Partners
London, United Kingdom
Mason Blake
Global Equity Analyst
Mason Blake
London, United Kingdom
Leverton Search
Junior Equity Analyst
Leverton Search
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Schroders hires ex-HSBC tech MD in London
Tech

Schroders hires ex-HSBC tech MD in London

18 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Quant jobs at US banks are having a volatile patch
Tech

Quant jobs at US banks are having a volatile patch

15 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hedge fund Balyasny hiring Google AI experts to improve its ChatGPT equivalent
Tech

Hedge fund Balyasny hiring Google AI experts to improve its ChatGPT equivalent

14 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citadel Securities vs. Jane Street: The hidden differences for employees
Tech

Citadel Securities vs. Jane Street: The hidden differences for employees

13 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
5

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.