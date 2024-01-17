Discover your dream Career
Financial

The eFinancialCareers Lifestyle Survey - 2024

by eFinancialCareers
3 hours ago
1 minute read
Happy (belated) New Year!

Now that you're happily back at your desk, we're interested in knowing how you feel about things going into 2024. We've put together a short survey about the pleasures of your lifestyle (or not) and your intentions for the coming 12 months. 

It won't take too long to complete, we promise. Let us know how you feel and we'll share the aggregate results with you on the site very soon.

Click here for the survey.

Thank you and all the very best wishes for the year ahead.

eFinancialCareers

