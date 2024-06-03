Engineers at hedge fund Balyasny are being hired by Jane Street and Point72

Engineers from hedge fund Balyasny seem to be in high demand. Two senior engineers have left recently, only to be picked up by a major trading firm and a multistrategy hedge fund.

Connecticut-based Mark Franklin, a senior engineer in execution technology at Balyasny, left in May for Steve Cohen's hedge fund, Point72, as a software engineer in execution services. He was only at the hedge fund for a year, having spent the previous 16 working at UBS.

In London, meanwhile, a senior engineer in macro quant research, Luke Pebody, left for Jane Street, where he will be a 'software engineer'. Pebody didn't spend too long at Balyasny either, just under two years, but had held roles at other hedge funds including D.E. Shaw and Rokos Capital Management.

Balyasny has been looking to banks for its own senior engineer hiring recently. In April the hedge fund hired Steve Day as a senior engineer in macro analytics; he spent the last 12 years at JPMorgan and was a director of engineering for nonlinear rates technology.

