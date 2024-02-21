Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

The HSBC investment bank millionaire factory marches on

by Zeno Toulon
6 hours ago
2 minute read
The HSBC investment bank millionaire factory marches on

HSBC’s Q4 and FY 2023 results might not have quite met analyst’s expectations, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t at least somewhat spectacular.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Aside from impressive headline figures, which mostly came on account of retail banking’s performance, and CEO Noel Quinn noting that the bank had paid its highest full-year dividend since 2008, it was also a year to celebrate for the investment bank’s Material Risk Takers (MRTs).

The bank had more staff with over €1m in compensation on its payroll than ever, above both 2021 and 2022. The new millionaires didn’t just squeak by either, with most of the growth between 2022 and 2023 in salary bands above €1.5m.

 Although the figures in the first chart refer to bank-wide MRTs, that doesn’t mean the global banking markets division (the investment bank) didn’t pull its weight. Although there was an 8% decrease in the total number of investment banking MRTs at the first between 2022 and 2023, the collective bonus pool there increased by 6%.

That meant that the average investment bank MRT at HSBC earned $1.4m in 2023, not far behind blockbuster 2021’s figure of $1.47m per head. HSBC, curiously, didn’t go through the same huge uplifts in salary across the years that Barclays reported going through, with MRTs at HSBC averaging lower salaries in 2023 than 2020 – at Barclays, salaries went up by 40% over the same period.

Outside the bank’s upper echelons, bonuses at HSBC might be being distributed more transparently than before. Middle- and back-office staff between grades 4 and 8 – a rather broad swathe of mid-career positions – will be given “target variable pay”. Most front office bankers, however, will keep their existing pay structure, Bloomberg said.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Reflections of a banking MD: "20 years of 70-90 hour weeks; six million air miles"

Reflections of a banking MD: "20 years of 70-90 hour weeks; six million air miles"

Barclays bonuses: big for best performers, but 200 got nothing

Barclays bonuses: big for best performers, but 200 got nothing

Grumbling at HSBC as people cut before bonuses

Grumbling at HSBC as people cut before bonuses

Morning Coffee: Citi’s last bonus announcement shows Goldman’s largesse. How to make $600m without doing anything

Morning Coffee: Citi’s last bonus announcement shows Goldman’s largesse. How to make $600m without doing anything

Morning Coffee: Barclays’ nice guy with the 6:30am starts needs to get tough. Why $175k is the worst amount to earn

Morning Coffee: Barclays’ nice guy with the 6:30am starts needs to get tough. Why $175k is the worst amount to earn

Top Articles
Why working for Revolut founder Nik Storonsky is a pleasure

Why working for Revolut founder Nik Storonsky is a pleasure

HSBC's enormous bonuses follow 500 job cuts in the investment bank

HSBC's enormous bonuses follow 500 job cuts in the investment bank

The European banks with the healthiest employees

The European banks with the healthiest employees

Morning Coffee: Citi’s last bonus announcement shows Goldman’s largesse. How to make $600m without doing anything

Morning Coffee: Citi’s last bonus announcement shows Goldman’s largesse. How to make $600m without doing anything

The HSBC investment bank millionaire factory marches on

The HSBC investment bank millionaire factory marches on

Latest Jobs
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Private Equity Fund Accounting Analyst (Hybrid)
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
Dublin, Ireland
PGIM
Investor Client Services Analyst
PGIM
Letterkenny, Ireland
Northern Trust
Senior Analyst,Transfer Agency (Registration)
Northern Trust
Limerick, Ireland
Northern Trust
Senior Analyst,Transfer Agency, Dealing
Northern Trust
Dublin, Ireland
Northern Trust
Tech Coordinator, Transfer Agency
Northern Trust
Limerick, Ireland
Northern Trust
Senior Consultant, Transfer Agency Client Service Manager - Hybrid
Northern Trust
Limerick, Ireland

Related articles

Barclays bonuses: big for best performers, but 200 got nothing
Pay

Barclays bonuses: big for best performers, but 200 got nothing

20 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Barclays cut its bonus pool 15% and is keeping the bonus cap
Pay

Barclays cut its bonus pool 15% and is keeping the bonus cap

20 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
David Solomon's Goldman Sachs pay rise a source of incredulity for some at the firm
Pay

David Solomon's Goldman Sachs pay rise a source of incredulity for some at the firm

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Bank that paid bad bonuses also offered big salary increases to juniors
Pay

Bank that paid bad bonuses also offered big salary increases to juniors

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.