Citadel Securities hires Jane Street quant to head new team in London

Citadel Securities' new credit trading business has been looking to banks first and foremost for talent. While those have mostly been sales people, its newest recruit heading up the systematic trading team is from a very different environment: Jane Street.

This month, Felix McPeake has joined Citadel Securities in London as head of semi-systematic credit. He's spent the last seven years at Jane Street as a quantitative trader, having seemingly joined the electronic trading firm as a graduate after studying mathematics at Warwick University.

We've elaborated on the differences between Citadel Securities and Jane Street previously; of note here is the idea that few people leave Jane Street. McPeake seems an exception that proves that rule. One reason why many don't leave is Jane Street's use of OCAML, which makes hires from Jane Street harder to integrate into standard C++ teams. Interestingly, the three programming languages McPeake lists his proficiency with are OCAML, Python and... Rust. 🤔

At a more junior level in the credit team, Citadel Securities still favors banking alumni. This week it hired Andrew Elcock, a Boston based algorithmic credit trading associate from Citi.

