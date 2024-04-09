Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Forbes Magazine's annual 30 under 30 list is out, and the bulk of the finance section is devoted to fintech entrepreneurs. There are a few people from big financial institutions, however, and one of those is JPMorgan VP Zoia Kozakov.

Kozakov is product head for digital wallets at the bank, and has been there since 2022. Her remit at JPMorgan also covers tokenization, and cloud migration. Prior to joining, she spent two years at Citi, and a year at blockchain social network startup Yup. 

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

JPMorgan's consumer product team has been growing in prominence and outshining contemporaries. At Goldman Sachs, where the Marcus and Apple Card projects are being wound down and 'Platform Solutions' head Stephanie Cohen has left, product manager roles are allegedly much less flashy.

"With the downfall of Platform Solutions at Goldman, there's no real product roles," one Goldmanite told us. Instead, it has "people given the product manager title who are just project managers."

While the Goldman name carries a lot of weight in traditional banking jobs, the same may not be true of product jobs. The employee said they received an offer from another company in finance... at a seniority below their current level at Goldman.

Of course, networking and having a 'brand' is also key to getting on the list. Kozakov has her own non-profit, and a popular podcast outside of her JPMorgan duties, which likely played a big factor in addition to her product gig.

Goldman Sachs had its own 30 under 30 nominee this year: Nina Meyers, a growth equity investor for the bank's One Million Black Women fund, which Goldman has deployed over $2bn into.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
The highest paid 24 year-old traders are probably on the rates desks

The highest paid 24 year-old traders are probably on the rates desks

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

The other reason to join Citadel's Miami office: Ken Griffin pays for all these outings

The other reason to join Citadel's Miami office: Ken Griffin pays for all these outings

Now Citi hired a senior rates trader from Morgan Stanley

Now Citi hired a senior rates trader from Morgan Stanley

Wise is hiring senior Revolut, Binance and Morgan Stanley alumni in London

Wise is hiring senior Revolut, Binance and Morgan Stanley alumni in London

Latest Jobs
Elevate Partners
Credit Analyst
Elevate Partners
Dublin, Ireland
Elevate Partners
Investment Manager - Private Equity
Elevate Partners
Dublin, Ireland
Elevate Partners
Senior Associate - Private Equity
Elevate Partners
Dublin, Ireland
Elevate Partners
Vice President - Private Equity
Elevate Partners
Dublin, Ireland
Elevate Partners
Associate - Private Credit
Elevate Partners
Dublin, Ireland
Elevate Partners
Director - M&A
Elevate Partners
Dublin, Ireland

Related articles

JPMorgan's AI jobs now number 2,000 people and they should be safe from cuts
Tech

JPMorgan's AI jobs now number 2,000 people and they should be safe from cuts

9 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund's Miami technology head reveals best course to take at university
Tech

Hedge fund's Miami technology head reveals best course to take at university

5 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citadel Securities hires Jane Street quant to head new team in London
Tech

Citadel Securities hires Jane Street quant to head new team in London

4 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"My bank gave zero raises in tech, ruined hybrid work, and killed motivation"
Tech

"My bank gave zero raises in tech, ruined hybrid work, and killed motivation"

3 Apr 2024
comment icon
3
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.